Vermont Ski + Ride 2021 Holidays Issue

From the top | The Local Hills p. 10

There’s a reason locals are heading to smaller hills.

News | Vermont’s Olympic Hopefuls, p. 12

See who Vermont will be sending to compete in Beijing.

News | How to Get First Tracks, p. 21

These new passes will let you get the powder first. Plus,

the best names for a snowplow and ski towns’ new fast-food.

News | Get Avy Savvy, Digitally, p. 23

Online avy courses bring powder smarts to the people.

FEATURES

Launching… p. 26

Some kids are born to slide on snow. Others are raised that way. Here’s how three local kids started turning heads.

A Barn Raising p. 32

They salvaged and scavenged and dreamed. Then these two skiers turned a centuries-old barn into a sustainable Net-Zero home.

Locals’ Favorites p. 40

Shorter lines, lower prices, fresh snow, community spirit—those are just some of the reasons we love these 6 indy mountains.

Gear | Made in Vermont, p . 52

These Vermont brands make cool gear that gives back.

Retro VT | Stratton’s Formative Years, p. 57

Sixty years ago, a few friends decided to make a new ski hill. .

Calendar | Green Mountain Events , p. 59

Chairlift Q/A | The unlikely Riders , p. 64

A new group is uniting BIPOC skiers and riders in the Greens.

.