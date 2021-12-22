Current Issue Featured+ News 

Vermont Ski + Ride 2021 Holidays Issue

Lisa Lynn 228 Views 0 Comment

 

 

From the top | The Local Hills   p. 10

There’s a reason locals are heading to smaller hills.

News  |  Vermont’s Olympic Hopefuls,  p. 12

See who Vermont will be sending to compete in Beijing.   

News  |  How to Get First Tracks, p. 21

These new passes will let you get the powder first. Plus, 

the best names for a snowplow and ski towns’ new fast-food.

News  |  Get Avy Savvy, Digitally, p. 23

Online avy courses bring powder smarts to the people.

 FEATURES 

Launching…  p. 26

Some kids are born to slide on snow. Others are raised that way. Here’s how three local kids started turning heads.    

A Barn Raising p. 32

They salvaged and scavenged and dreamed. Then these two skiers turned a centuries-old barn into a sustainable Net-Zero home. 

Locals’ Favorites p. 40

Shorter lines, lower prices, fresh snow, community spirit—those are just some of the reasons we love these 6 indy mountains.

Gear  |  Made in Vermont,   p . 52

These Vermont brands make cool gear that gives back. 

Retro VT  | Stratton’s Formative Years,  p. 57

Sixty years ago, a few friends decided to make a new ski hill.  .

Calendar |  Green Mountain Events ,   p. 59

Chairlift Q/A | The unlikely Riders ,   p. 64

A new group is uniting BIPOC skiers and riders in the Greens. 

 .  

Lisa Lynn

Editor of VT SKI + RIDE and Vermont Sports.

You May Also Like

Vermont Receives Most Snow in Continental US During 2014-15 Season

Evan Comments Off on Vermont Receives Most Snow in Continental US During 2014-15 Season

Killington invests over $3.5 million for Summer 2015

Evan Comments Off on Killington invests over $3.5 million for Summer 2015

Backcountry skiers organize for access

Evan Comments Off on Backcountry skiers organize for access

Leave a comment