Vermont Ski + RIde 2021 Summer Issue

FIRST TRACKS

NEWS | BLAZING TRAILS, p. 8

There’s a new lift-served bike park in Vermont. And it’s wicked fun. Plus, new sections to Velomont, a new MTB fest and the Red Bull dual slalom.

NEWS | THE SKIERS WHO CAME TO STAY, p. 13

Here’s how the pandemic is reshaping ski towns across Vermont. Plus, what’s coming up at ski areas.

NEWS | THE STAR GAZING OLYMPICS, p. 16 The best star gazing parties around Vermont.

MUSIC | VT’S HOMEGROWN BANDS, p. 16 How to catch Vermont’s best music acts this summer.

FEATURES

THE DIY FARMHOUSE MAKEOVER p. 30

When this couple in their 20s bought an old farmhouse, they had no idea how it would change their lives.

UP YOUR GAME p. 34

Want to mountain bike downhill a little faster? Lower your golf score? Here are the pros who can help you do it.

THE ROADS LESS TRAVELED p. 40

On two wheels and on four, here’s how people are discovering some of Vermont’s most beautiful old Class 4 roads.

COLUMNS

FROM THE TOP | A SUMMER TO CELEBRATE , p. 5 Summer is back. And ski towns are ready for you.

APRES | WE ALL SCREAM FOR… p . 23

Our subjective guide to the best ice cream in Vermont.

COACH | JESSIE DIGGINS’ SUMMER SESSIONS p. 53 Want a good workout? Run up a ski hill with a World Champ.

RETRO | THE 1969 LONG TRAIL HIKE p. 56

How John Caldwell led the U.S. Team on a 10-day Long Trail thru-hike.

CHAIRLIFT Q/A | SUPERHUMAN STRENGTH, p. 62

David Goodman talks with Alison Bechdel about her new graphic memoir.