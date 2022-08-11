Vermont Ski + Ride 2022 Summer Edition

FROM THE TOP | A Place to Play p. 3

From trails to swimming holes, Vermont is investing in outdoor recreation.

FIRST TRACKS | The (New) State of Mountain Biking, p. 6

Thanks to VMBA and new grants, mountain biking is exploding.

NEWS | Ski Area News, p. 12 Vermont’s skier visits. A new name for S6. Some 31 grants go to ski programs, and more.

SKI TOWNS | All About The (new) Base, p. 14

Plans are moving forward for a new Killington base village.

LOCAL HERO | Beauty and The Beasts, p. 18

Her day job is as a mechanic fixing ski area grooming machines. Off-hours she competes in beauty pageants.

FEATURES

ONE MAN’S HOME… p. 20

A skier and arts patron wanted a home that’s not like anything else. Here’s what he got.

RAIL TRAIL REVIVAL p. 26

The longest rail trail in New England will be completed this fall. But Vermont has 5 gorgeous rail trails you can ride right now.

SAVING VERMONT’S SWIMMING HOLES p. 34

Here are 10 amazing swimming holes to plunge into this summer. Plus, learn how many of them have been preserved.

JOHN FUSCO AND THE SKI TOWN ELEGY p. 44

Stowe filmmaker John Fusco and actor Patrick Dempsey tackle the demise of ski towns in a fictionalized series.

COLUMNS

COACH | More paddle power, p . 51

Here’s how to get more out of your SUP, and save your back.

RETRO VT | GREEN MOUNTAIN TRIVIA, p. 55

Hotels on the summits, a proposed highway on the ridgeline: true or false? See how much you know about the history of Vermont’s Green Mountains.

CALENDAR| Green Mountain Events , p. 59

CHAIRLIFT CHATE | The VT MicroBrew Quiz, p. 64

How well do you know Vermont’s microbrews?

