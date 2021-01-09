This past week New York’s Hunter Mountain, part of the Vail Resorts conglomerate shut down for two days, following what the resort posted was an incident that had ski patrollers “excluded out of work relating to COVID-19 which is impacting today and tomorrow’s operations. According to the National Ski Patrol, Hunter has 27 full-time and 55 volunteer patrollers. Vail Resorts did not release any further information about the incident except to say the mountain reopened on Friday.

Around the region, cases of Covid-19 were spiking with 202 cases reported on Friday the second day in a row with cases above 200 following the holidays. Since March, Vermont has seen 8,619 cases—of those 1,700 of those have occurred since Christmas. The cases have appeared in every county, and don’t appear to be spiking in ski towns any more than in other population centers.

However, Vermont is playing it safe and has annunced that ski patrollers, who count as health care workers, are eligible for vaccination.

As Emma Cotton and Katie Jickling report in our partner media Vtdigger.org

“Ski patrollers count as health care workers. That’s the message from state officials after residents have voiced outrage that members of ski patrol have been vaccinated in the first phase of the state’s distribution.

The state is currently distributing the Covid-19 vaccine to “health care workers likely to be exposed/treat Covid-19 patients” and “long-term care facility residents and staff who have patient contact,” according to state guidelines.

But who qualifies under that definition has evolved, sparking questions and controversy.

A policy change this week has allowed police and firefighters to be considered part of this high-priority group, and law enforcement officers have started to receive messages from the state about scheduling vaccinations for sworn officers.

Since Dec. 15, the state has been vaccinating health care workers and Vermonters living and working in elder care facilities. So far, about 21,000 people have received the first dose; the remaining 40,000 health care workers are expected to receive the shot by the end of January.

Though officials say outbreaks haven’t been traced back to ski areas, cases of Covid-19 have recently increased in towns with ski areas, and residents of those towns have reported that out-of-state travelers aren’t always adhering to the state’s quarantine guidelines.

Some residents have accused the state of using a limited vaccine supply to keep ski resorts open and economically viable rather than prioritizing public safety. Some have also suggested that other frontline workers, like law enforcement officers or teachers who are at school in person, should have been vaccinated ahead of ski patrollers.

The Vermont-National Education Association issued a statement Friday morning detailing frustration about ski patrol’s prioritization over teachers.

“The state’s largest union is seeking clarity about the state’s vaccination priorities now that members of ski patrols are being vaccinated ahead of in-school educators and other front-line workers,” the statement says.