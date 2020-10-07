VT SKI + RIDE 2020 FALL SEASON PREVIEW
The Season Preview Issue is out for fall with everything you need to know about how ski areas around Vermont will operate this winter, where you can find no crowds and great skiing, new gear, local heroes and more.
BASE LODGE | THE WEIRD, WEIRD SEASON AHEAD, p. 5 Here’s our strategy for getting turns this winter.
NEWS | 7 WAYS WINTER WILL BE DIFFERENT p. 8 Here’s how Vermont’s ski areas will operate this winter.
ARTS | MAPPING MOUNTAINS… AND THE MOON, p. 17 The most precise, detailed topo maps are now wall art.
APRES | 8 GENERAL STORES NOT TO MISS p. 21 With amazing meals to go, penny candy, essential goods, and all the town gossip, these stores are one-stop shops worth the trip.
LOCAL HERO | THE GROOVIEST GROOMER, p. 27 Brian Hughes never saw snow before he was 28. Now he’s doing this
FEATURE | THE ONCE AND FUTURE KINGDOM p. 30 With new bike trails, an elegant new inn and no crowds expected this winter, now’s the time to head to East Burke.
FEATURE | THE (BITTER) SWEET SEASON p. 38
Photographer Jeb Wallace-Brodeur savored every snowfall last season. Here’s the proof.
FEATURE | NET-ZERO = NET GAIN p. 44 Two Sugarbush skiers built a stunning new home that generates more energy than it uses. .
FEATURE | THE BACKCOUNTRY TRAILBLAZERS p. 50 David Goodman mines the rich legacy of trails the Civilian Conservation Corps left behind.
COACH | HOW TO GET AIR AWARE, p. 57 What a stunt man and a freeski coach can teach you about getting high.
GEAR | GEAR THAT’S DOING GOOD p. 60 These Vermont brands gave back during Covid-19.
CHAIRLIFT Q/A | TWO ENDLESS WINTERS, p. 64 Their season skiing and riding the Northeast started in October 2018. And it still hasn’t ended.