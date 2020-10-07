Current Issue Featured+ Magazine 

VT SKI + RIDE 2020 FALL SEASON PREVIEW

Lisa Lynn 52 Views 0 Comment

The Season Preview Issue is out for fall with everything you need to know about how ski areas around Vermont will operate this winter, where you can find no crowds and great skiing, new gear, local heroes and more.

BASE LODGE | THE WEIRD, WEIRD SEASON AHEAD, p. 5 Here’s our strategy for getting turns this winter.

NEWS | 7 WAYS WINTER WILL BE DIFFERENT p. 8 Here’s how Vermont’s ski areas will operate this winter.

ARTS | MAPPING MOUNTAINS… AND THE MOON, p. 17 The most precise, detailed topo maps are now wall art.

APRES | 8 GENERAL STORES NOT TO MISS p. 21 With amazing meals to go, penny candy, essential goods, and all the town gossip, these stores are one-stop shops worth the trip.

LOCAL HERO | THE GROOVIEST GROOMER, p. 27 Brian Hughes never saw snow before he was 28. Now he’s doing this

FEATURE | THE ONCE AND FUTURE KINGDOM p. 30 With new bike trails, an elegant new inn and no crowds expected this winter, now’s the time to head to East Burke.

FEATURE | THE (BITTER) SWEET SEASON p. 38
Photographer Jeb Wallace-Brodeur savored every snowfall last season. Here’s the proof.

FEATURE | NET-ZERO = NET GAIN p. 44 Two Sugarbush skiers built a stunning new home that generates more energy than it uses. .

FEATURE | THE BACKCOUNTRY TRAILBLAZERS p. 50 David Goodman mines the rich legacy of trails the Civilian Conservation Corps left behind.

COACH | HOW TO GET AIR AWARE, p. 57 What a stunt man and a freeski coach can teach you about getting high.

GEAR | GEAR THAT’S DOING GOOD p. 60 These Vermont brands gave back during Covid-19.

CHAIRLIFT Q/A | TWO ENDLESS WINTERS, p. 64 Their season skiing and riding the Northeast started in October 2018. And it still hasn’t ended.

Lisa Lynn

Editor of VT SKI + RIDE and Vermont Sports.

You May Also Like

Featured Video Play Icon

The Accident That Started the Ski Patrol

Greg Morrill 1

The Next Stars of Film and Screen

Lisa Lynn 1

Coach Keene: 5 Ways to Deal with Fear

Bud Keene Comments Off on Coach Keene: 5 Ways to Deal with Fear

Leave a comment