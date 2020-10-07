VT SKI + RIDE 2020 FALL SEASON PREVIEW

The Season Preview Issue is out for fall with everything you need to know about how ski areas around Vermont will operate this winter, where you can find no crowds and great skiing, new gear, local heroes and more.

BASE LODGE | THE WEIRD, WEIRD SEASON AHEAD, p. 5 Here’s our strategy for getting turns this winter.

NEWS | 7 WAYS WINTER WILL BE DIFFERENT p. 8 Here’s how Vermont’s ski areas will operate this winter.

ARTS | MAPPING MOUNTAINS… AND THE MOON, p. 17 The most precise, detailed topo maps are now wall art.

APRES | 8 GENERAL STORES NOT TO MISS p. 21 With amazing meals to go, penny candy, essential goods, and all the town gossip, these stores are one-stop shops worth the trip.

LOCAL HERO | THE GROOVIEST GROOMER, p. 27 Brian Hughes never saw snow before he was 28. Now he’s doing this

FEATURE | THE ONCE AND FUTURE KINGDOM p. 30 With new bike trails, an elegant new inn and no crowds expected this winter, now’s the time to head to East Burke.