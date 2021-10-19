Current Issue Featured+ Magazine 

VT Ski + Ride 2021 Fall Season Preview Issue

CONTENTS

FROM THE TOP | The Future of Skiing? p. 5
Skiing is going in two directions. And both have merit.

NEWS  | Opening Days, p. 6
If you want to win the Game of G.N.A.R., you had better go for
first chair on opening day. This guy did.

NEWS | SKIMO Goes  Olympic , p. 8
Plus, what Vermont will pay you to move here, a new kind of trail map, the new mask and vaccination mandates and more.

LOCAL HEROES  | Breaking Barriers, p. 13
Vasu Sojitra just summited and skied Denali. On one leg.

ADVENTURES  | A Literary Pilgrimage, p. 15
Vermont is to famous authors what Hollywood is to actors.

FEATURES

GALLERY: VT Streets p. 23
Photographer Peter Cirilli captures Vermont’s urban riders in action.

DREAM HOME: Small is Big p. 26
These two families wanted a small place to call home in Vermont. What they built is stunning.

ESSAY: The Two Futures of Skiing p. 31
What does a green, egalitarian future for skiing look like? And what stands in its way?

COMPETITION  JUMPING BACK IN p. 46
A UVM ski racer not only jumped back into World Cup competition, she went to the head of the class. Here’s how Paula Moltzan did it.

COLUMNS

GEAR | The New All-Mountain Boots, p . 53
These touring boots ski down just as well as they go up.

RETRO | The Original Ski area Mogul p. 57
Long before there was Vail or Alterra, there was Fred Pabst, Jr.

CALENDAR  | Green Mountain Events , p. 5

CHAIRLIFT Q/A | In Search of Lost Ski Areas , p. 64
A trained meteorologist, Jeremy Davis found another passion: lost ski areas.

