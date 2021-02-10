VT SKI + RIDE 2021 Winter/Spring Issue

News | Escape strategies, p. 10 This is the year for cross-country.

News | The After Hours Club, p. 12 More and more smaller ski areas are turning on the night lights.

News | Pro Tailgating Tips, p. 15 Check out this van. Get a cool custom fire pit. Or rent this igloo.

News | Whose Woods are These?, p. 16 Shots rang out when a backcountry skier crossed a landowner.

Apres | Vermont’s Chocolate Trail, p . 9 These 9 boutique chocolatiers are worth the trip.

FEATURES

Zeb Powell Will Blow Your Mind p. 30 He came from nowhere to win the X Games. Now Zeb Powell is making Burlington his terrain park.

Skyfall p. 38. Inspired by Adirondack Great Camps, this snowboarder from Boston built his dream home in Stowe.

An Eye on the Summit p. 44. He’s mapped the Himalayas, photographed ski celebrities and been a part of Stratton’s history. At 84, Hubert Schriebl still aims for the top.

COLUMNS

From the Top| There’s something about Vermont, p. 6Who is a real Vermonter?

Coach | The Learning Curve p. 53 The ski industry wants more beginners, more women and more minorities to learn to ski. Mirna Valerio is all three. And here’s how she’s learning.

Competition | Ryan Cochran-Siegle Sends It p. 56 RCS has had the biggest wins and the biggest crashes on the World Cup.

Chairlift Q/A | A True Vermonter, p. 64 Molly Gray is a farmer’s daiughter, hardcore skier and now, at 36, the Lieutenant Governor of Vermont.