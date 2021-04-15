VT SKI + RIDE WINS GENERAL EXCELLENCE

Yes, we’re pretty stoked about this. Here’s the press release:

MIDDLEBURY, VT. — For the second year in a row, Vermont Ski + Ride Magazine has won the top award from the New England Newspaper and Press Association, General Excellence, for specialty publications. The awards were announced at the organization’s annual meeting last week.

Vermont Ski + Ride was also named the Best Niche Publication in New England by the group, which represents more than 340 newspapers and media outlets in New England’s six states.

General Excellence honors the editorial quality of the publication and considers the strength of the publication’s website, social media and advertising. “It’s a real honor to win this again, especially against such a competitive field of newspapers and magazines,” said editor and co-publisher Lisa Gosselin Lynn. The runner-up in the category was the Boston Business Journal with Upcountry Magazine and the New Hampshire Business Review tied for third.

In the Niche Publication category (which recognizes the editorial quality of a magazine that best serves a targeted audience) Vermont Ski + Ride, a glossy quarterly, placed first, with Nantucket Today magazine in second and the Stowe Guide in third place.

Vermont Ski + Ride’s feature story, “The Women Who Rule,” was named Best Sports Feature story for the region. Written by Lisa Lynn for the Winter/Spring 2020 issue, it took an in-depth look at the recent rise of women in the ski industry and in competition and the inequalities that remain. Sidebars to the feature were penned by Abagael Giles and Sierra Shafer.

“We’re a really small publication and it’s the hard work of art director David Pollard, former assistant editor Abagael Giles, and all our contributors that helped us win these awards,” said Lynn. “We’re also especially grateful to the loyal advertisers who helped us grow this former newspaper into the best special interest magazine in New England in just five years.”

Vermont Ski + Ride, a glossy quarterly, is now the largest outdoor sports and lifestyle publication in the Northeast with more than 100,000 print copies distributed annually in 9 states.

In addition to these awards, sister publication Vermont Sport’s profile “Ian Boswell Climbs Back” about the pro cyclist from Peacham took second place for Best Local Personality Profile. It was written by former intern Ben Glass, a Middlebury College student.

Both magazines are owned by Addison Press Inc., which also owns The Addison Independent, The Brandon Reporter and is affiliated with The Mountain Times out of Killington. The Addison Independent placed second in General Excellence for weekly newspapers with more than 6,000 subscribers.

Addison Press publications were in the top three finalists for 21 awards and the overall winner of 12, including Best Environmental Reporting by Emma Cotton/The Addison Independent and Best Digital Newsletter for Minibury, produced by Megan James/The Addison Independent.