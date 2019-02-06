This weekend, there are some great causes to support by skiing. From Vermont Adaptive’s Snow Ball at Sugarbush, to Jay Peak’s Ski to Defeat ALS day, you can make a difference and have fun doing it. Plus, don’t miss Bromley’s special deal for moms—show a photo of your kids and ski for the cost of a donation to support cancer treatment in southern Vermont. Here are our picks.

7 | Vermont Adaptive Snow Ball, Sugarbush

The Grift plays this super fun party with a silent auction, live music and tasty beers at Sugarbush’s Gate House Lodge. Proceeds support Vermont Adaptive’s Home Sweet Home Campaign and the new adaptive sports facility at Mt. Ellen. The organization plans to break ground in spring 2019. A private party for sponsors runs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and doors open to the public from 7-9:30 p.m. vermontadaptive.org

8 | 16th Annual Mom’s Day Off, Bromley

Show a photo of your kid(s) at the lift ticket window and ski/ride for a day for just a $25 donation to Southwestern Vermont Regional Cancer Center. bromley.com

9 | 3rd Annual Ski to Defeat ALS Day, Jay Peak

Catch live music from the Yoozsch, a 50/50 raffle and more on the top floor of the Stateside Hotel and Base Lodge to raise funds for the ALS Association Northern New England Chapter. Held in memory of Jim Glabicky. jaypeakresort.com

9 | Junior Castlerock Extreme, Sugarbush

Talented skiers 14 & under are invited to compete in a highly challenging and technical run down Castlerock’s infamous liftline for a chance to compete in the adult competition, to be held March 9. sugarbush.com

9 | USASA Skier/Boardercross Competition, Jay Peak

Two back-to-back weekends of bank turns, rollers, jumps on skis or snowboard for points in this annual skier/snowboardcross race series. Repeats Feb. 17. jaypeakresort.com

9 | Woodstock Nordic Sweetheart BKL Race, Woodstock Nordic Center

At this freestyle Nordic ski race at Woodstock Nordic Center, fairy wings, super hero capes and sparkles are encouraged. Treats and ribbons follow the competition, which starts at 11 a.m. mansfieldnordic.org/event

10 | Mansfield Nordic Skiathlon, Craftsbury Outdoor Center

Men and women 16 and older are invited to compete in a race that requires switching skis halfway through, with 6K of classic skiing and 6K of freestyle. mansfieldnordic.org

Featured Photo courtesy Sugarbush Resort.