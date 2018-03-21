This Weekend, Get A Taste Of Vermont

Have a sweet tooth? You’re in luck: it’s a great weekend to be in Vermont. Here’s where to go this weekend to get your fill of maple syrup and other Vermont goodies.

Get Your Maple On

All over the state, maple sugaring houses will open their doors this weekend so that visitors can get a sense of how the sweet pancake sauce (or if you’re a Vermonter, the sauce that goes on top of just about everything) is made. Learn about the grading system, how to tap trees, and join in for pancake breakfasts during what could be considered the most quintessential “Vermont” weekend of the year. Here’s a full schedule.

Specialty Food Days

Skiers and snowboarders will once again be able to snack, sip and ski their way through Vermont’s favorite local food and drink vendors this year with the return of Ski Vermont’s Specialty Food Days Tour. This slope side tour will kick off on January 26th at Jay Peak Resort visiting fifteen resorts over the course of ten weeks.

“The Ski Vermont Specialty Food Days Tour is something that we look forward to hosting each season,” said Adam Rowe, Ski Vermont Marketing Manager. “This tour gives us the opportunity to promote some of Vermont’s incredible vendors all while visiting slope side with skiers and snowboarders.”

During the tour, Ski Vermont will run an Instagram contest where the first five people at each Specialty Food Tour stop to share a picture with the #SnackSkiVT hashtag will receive a Cabot Cheese tote bag filled with vendor and Ski Vermont products. Follow Ski Vermont on Instagram at @Ski_VT during the Specialty Food Days tour to share images and stay up to date with each tour stop’s offerings.

New this season, Ski Vermont has added Vermont Amber Organic Toffee, Good Mix Foods, The Simmering Bone, Vermont Tortilla Company, SAP!, and Fat Toad Farm to the lineup. Other vendors include iconic Vermont brands Ben and Jerry’s, Long Trail, Cabot Cheese, Woodchuck Hard Cider, Barr Hill, Mad River Distillers, SILO Distillery, Kimball Brook Farm, It’s Arthurs Fault!, Ambrosia Confections and Mountain Grove Coffee.

There are two remaining Ski Vermont Specialty Food Days Tour stops for 2018. They are:

Saturday, March 24, 2018 at Stratton Mountain Resort

Saturday, March 31, 2018 at Stowe Mountain Resort