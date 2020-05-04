Competition Featured+ News 

What Was She Thinking?

Lisa Lynn

If you were one of the 30,000 fans who stood at the base of Superstar at the 2019 Killington World Cup watching the big screen as Mikaela Shiffrin planted both poles in front of the starting gate, here’s your answer:

Shiffrin, who’s been less-than-shy about sharing thoughts on the past season and continuing to post on social media despite the pandemic, just shared this video analyzing her Killington race.

If you want a refresher on the event, see: Watching History’s Best Slalom Racer

 

 

