What Winter Storm Harper Delivered

VT Ski and Ride Magazine

As Vermont was hit by Winter Storm Harvey this weekend, giving skiers more to celebrate than the three-day weekend.

Winter storm Harper rolled across Vermont in full force this weekend, bringing sub-zero temperatures, high winds and a ton of cold, light snow. Resorts across the state reported getting more than a foot of powder for Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend. Stowe Mountain Rescue and other organizations warned about avalanche conditions near the summit of Mount Mansfield, in Smugglers’ Notch and across Vermont’s high, alpine summits as drifts of windloaded snow from Harvey dropped on top of deeper layers of instability in the existing snowpack.

Though no one was injured, a skier documented a sizeable crown from a skier-triggered avalanche in Smugglers’ Notch, as shared by Stowe Mountain Rescue on their Facebook page.

The snowpack at the Mount Mansfield stake, was according to forecaster Scott Braaten, one of the highest the mountain has seen since the 1968-1969 season, as shown in Matthew Parilla’s snow depth charts. 

Matt Parilla’s graph charts the levels of snow at the Mt. Mansfield stake.

Inbounds, the powder was awesome. Face shots abounded and more snow is in the forecast for later this week. After record snowfall in November, which resulted in what Ski Vermont called “the deepest early-season snowpack in more than half a century,” conditions are looking good.

Updated: Jan. 22 –earlier version referred to Winter Storm Harvey, not Harper. 

Here are the totals:

Bolton Valley

New Snow past 24 hours: 0″ Trails Open: 46 / 71 Surface: Powder
New Snow past 48 hours: 10″ Season so Far: 170.5″ Average Base: 24-36″
Snow Totals: 21.5″ past 7 days Lifts Open: 4/6

Bromley Mountain Resort

New Snow past 24 hours: 0″ Trails Open: 47 / 47 Surface: Machine Groomed
New Snow past 48 hours: 4″ Total Snowfall so Far: 110″ Average Base: 24-60″
Snow Totals: 19″ past 72 hours Lifts Open: 5 / 9

Burke Mountain Resort

New Snow past 24 hours: 1″ Trails Open: 49 / 50 Surface: Packed Powder
New Snow past 48 hours: 9″ Total Snowfall so Far: 110″ Average Base: 16-36″
Snow Totals: 26″ in the last 7 days Lifts Open: 3 / 4

Jay Peak Resort

New Snow past 24 hours: 3-5″ Trails Open: 19 / 81 Surface: Powder
New Snow past 48 hours: 12″ Total Snowfall so Far: 229″ Average Base: 26 – 44″
Snow Totals: 37″ past 7 days Lifts Open: 7 / 9

Killington Resort

New Snow past 24 hours: 0″ Trails Open: 150 / 155 Surface: Powder
New Snow past 48 hours: 8″ Total Snowfall so Far: 130″ Average Base: 30″
Snow Totals: 22″ past 7 days Lifts Open: 13 / 22

Mad River Glen

New Snow past 24 hours: 0″ Trails Open: 47 / 52 Surface: Packed Powder
New Snow past 48 hours: 5″ Total Snowfall so Far: 139″ Average Base: 10 – 24″
Snow Totals: 16-18″ Storm Total Lifts Open: 3/5

Magic Mountain Ski Area

New Snow past 24 hours: 0″ Trails Open: Reopen 1/24 Surface: Powder
New Snow past 48 hours: 4″ Total Snowfall so Far: 83″ Average Base: 14 – 30″
Snow Totals: 19″ in last 7 days Lifts Open: Reopens 1/24

Middlebury Snow Bowl

New Snow past 24 hours: – 0″ Trails Open: 17 / 17 Surface: Packed Powder
New Snow past 48 hours: 0″ Average Base: 15-56″
Snow Totals: 18-24″ total for the storm Lifts Open: 3 / 4

Mount Snow Resort

New Snow past 24 hours: 0″ Trails Open: 86 / 86 Surface: Packed Powder
New Snow past 48 hours: 4″ Acres Open: 595 Average Base: 18-24″
Snow Totals: 14″ past 7 days Lifts Open: 10 / 20

Okemo Mountain Resort

New Snow past 24 hours: – 0″ Trails Open: 121 / 121 Surface: Packed Powder
New Snow past 48 hours: 2-4″ Total Snowfall so Far: Not Available Average Base: 28 – 34″
Not Available Lifts Open: 11 / 20

Pico Mountain

New Snow past 24 hours: 0″ Trails Open: Reopens 1/24 Surface: Packed Powder
New Snow past 48 hours: 7″ Total Snowfall so Far: 130″ Average Base: 18″
Snow Totals: 22″ past 7 days Lifts Open: Reopens 1/24

Smugglers’ Notch Resort

New Snow past 24 hours: 0″ Trails Open: 78 / 78 Surface: Powder
New Snow past 48 hours: 4″ Total Snowfall so Far: 225″ Average Base: 30-64″
Snow Totals: 27″ for the storm Lifts Open: 6 / 8

Stowe Mountain Resort

New Snow past 24 hours: 0″ Trails Open: 116 / 116 Surface: Powder
New Snow past 48 hours: 9″ Total Snowfall so Far: 173″ Average Base: 18-36″
Snow Totals: 22″ for the past 7 days Lifts Open: 12 / 13

Stratton Mountain Resort

New Snow past 24 hours: 0″ Trails Open: 95 / 99 Surface: Machine Groomed
New Snow past 48 hours: 19″ Total Snowfall so Far: 81″ Average Base: 24″
Lifts Open: 9 / 11

Sugarbush Resort

New Snow past 24 hours: 0″ Trails Open: 111 / 111 Surface: Powder
New Snow past 48 hours: 21″ Total Snowfall so Far: 134″ Average Base: 12 – 48″
Snow Totals: 21″ for past 7 days. Lifts Open: 16 / 16

Suicide Six

New Snow past 24 hours: 0″ Trails Open: 24 / 24 Surface: Powder
New Snow past 48 hours: 0″ Snowfall Total So Far: Not Available Average Base: 43-71″
Snow Totals: 24″ past 3 days Lifts Open: 2/3

