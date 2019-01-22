What Winter Storm Harper Delivered

As Vermont was hit by Winter Storm Harvey this weekend, giving skiers more to celebrate than the three-day weekend.

Winter storm Harper rolled across Vermont in full force this weekend, bringing sub-zero temperatures, high winds and a ton of cold, light snow. Resorts across the state reported getting more than a foot of powder for Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend. Stowe Mountain Rescue and other organizations warned about avalanche conditions near the summit of Mount Mansfield, in Smugglers’ Notch and across Vermont’s high, alpine summits as drifts of windloaded snow from Harvey dropped on top of deeper layers of instability in the existing snowpack.

Though no one was injured, a skier documented a sizeable crown from a skier-triggered avalanche in Smugglers’ Notch, as shared by Stowe Mountain Rescue on their Facebook page.

The snowpack at the Mount Mansfield stake, was according to forecaster Scott Braaten, one of the highest the mountain has seen since the 1968-1969 season, as shown in Matthew Parilla’s snow depth charts.

Inbounds, the powder was awesome. Face shots abounded and more snow is in the forecast for later this week. After record snowfall in November, which resulted in what Ski Vermont called “the deepest early-season snowpack in more than half a century,” conditions are looking good.

Updated: Jan. 22 –earlier version referred to Winter Storm Harvey, not Harper.

Here are the totals:

