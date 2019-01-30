It’s a wild weekend ahead. Not only is Vermont seeing the highest snowpack in nearly 60 years, it’s also a weekend when you can test your mettle agains the best Nordic skiers in the Craftsbury Marathon, take on Vermont’s toughest skimo race at Burke, bone up on your tele skills at Bromley, compete in one of the oldest ski races in the country at Suicide Six or enter or watch, one of the the wildest new events: Magic Mountain’s Road to Ruin Mad Dash Downhill. Party on!

2 | Vans HiStandardSeries Snowboard Jam, Mount Snow

With no rotations beyond 720 degrees or inverted maneuvers allowed, this competition is truly about style. mountsnow.com

2 | Ride and Ski New England Après Party, Sugarbush

Head to the Wunderbar for live music, great food, beer and giveaways. sugarbush.com

2 | 6th Annual Burke Backcountry Adventure Skimo Race, Burke Mountain

Race uphill on your skis for 7.5 miles with ascents and descents totalling more than 4,500 feet in vertical gain. Seven transitions and a bootpack. skireg.com/BBA2019

2 | Road to Ruin Mad Dash Downhill, Magic Mountain

Skiers and riders race in a single start mad dash under the Black Line lift. First one to the bottom wins, no points for style. Great spectating from the tavern. magicmtn.com

2 | 4th Annual Face (Snowshoe) Race, Suicide Six Ski Area

Race up The Face and down Easy Mile—approximately 1.5 miles with 600 feet of vertical gain. Don’t miss the after party at Perley’s Pourhouse. woodstockinn.com

2-3 | 38th Annual Craftsbury Marathon, Craftsbury

This classic ski marathon is a wave start cross-country ski race of 25K or 50K, held on a 12.5K loop with three aid stations. craftsbury.com

2-3 | Intro to Trees and Bumps Telemark Clinic, Bromley

Learn to ski bumps, trees and ungroomed terrain with style. bromley.com

3 | 82nd Annual FISK Trophy Race, Suicide Six Ski Area

Get out your alpine skis and follow in the tradition of skiing greats like Bode Miller by participating in the oldest alpine trophy ski race in North America. woodstockinn.com