Fans of ski racing, Grace Potter and Twiddle should hold on tight.

On October 1st, Killington Mountain Resort announced a killer lineup of free music for its Homelight Killington Cup, Nov. 29 through Dec. 1.

This year’s event, like last year, will be a weekend jam-packed with racing by some of the top women skiers in the world, movie screenings, free concerts, autograph signing sessions and more.

This year’s headliner will be Green Mountain State native (and former ski racer) Grace Potter. Sunday follows up with another Vermont band, Twiddle. Other acts include Recycled Percussion and DJ Logic. Recycled Percussion is an interactive band from New Hampshire, Mikaela Shiffrin’s home state, that got their big break after placing third on America’s Got Talent.

And that doesn’t even cover the fireworks, parades and a Friday night bib draw featuring top athletes. For more details on tickets, head here.

“This year’s entertainment truly showcases the state of Vermont and our neighbors to the east – New Hampshire. All of Killington is excited to welcome back record-breaking crowds to watch the fastest female ski racers in the world take on the Superstar trail,” says Jordan Spear, director of marketing and sales for Killington Resort. “The combination of talented artists and world-class athletes make World Cup weekend a one-of-a-kind experience for our guests.”

Weekend Schedule Highlights

Friday: Festival Village, Athlete Bib Draw with Recycled Percussion Performance, and Fireworks

Saturday: Festival Village, opening parade featuring Vermont youth ski racers, Giant Slalom Races with DJ logic performing between runs, Grace Potter performing after the second run, Warren Miller Entertainment’s “Timeless” movie and Wobbly Barn Party

Sunday: Festival Village, opening parade featuring New England youth ski racers and Slalom Races with Twiddle performing between runs

“The Killington Cup event has become a Thanksgiving weekend tradition for many east coast skiers who love the fun and festive environment of world-class ski racing at The Beast,” says Herwig Demschar, chair of Killington’s World Cup Local Organizing Committee. “The three-day event is free and open to the public with a music line-up more entertaining than ever. The combination of cheering fans, outstanding athletes and outdoor concerts is a great way to kick off ski season.”

The full weekend schedule is available at Killington.com/worldcup.

While the ski races and concerts are free and open to the public, a limited number of tickets for premium viewing areas for the giant slalom and slalom races and preferred parking are still available for purchase. VIP ticket packages are also still available at kwcfgivesback.org in partnership with the Killington World Cup Foundation, which supports athlete hospitality and provides grants to support winter sports infrastructure and access to winter sports throughout the region.

A Big Year for Killington

In June 2019, Killington Resort announced a two-year agreement with U.S. Ski & Snowboard to host the Audi FIS Ski World Cup through 2020. This year’s event is expected to bring millions of dollars in economic impact to the state of Vermont and to prepare, Killington has ramped up its snowmaking efforts with plans to start running its snow guns in October.

When the deal with U.S. Ski & Snowboard was announced in June, superstar Mikaela Shiffrin, who has put in some historic performances at Killington over the last three years had this to say:

“In 2018 we—all of us together—set a new precedent for ski racing internationally, boasting the largest World Cup crowd for women on the entire circuit. To get that hat trick slalom victory in front of thousands of screaming fans at home is something I will never, ever forget,” said the Burke Mountain Academy alum. “I’m looking forward to once again competing on home soil.”

For a photo highlights of last year’s event, head here. Last year, Vermonter and U.S. Ski Team member Abi Jewett made her World Cup debut and two University of Vermont ski racers, Laurence St. Germain and Paula Moltzan both made it to the top 30 in the first run of the slalom, earning a second run. Mikaela Shiffrin earned her 45th World Cup victory in 2018 and we expect she will be back for more this year. For a summary of last year’s World Cup, head here.

Featured Photo Caption: Even with as many as 30,000 skiers on a busy weekend, Killington is so vast you can still find private stashes on a powder day. Photo by Alex Klein