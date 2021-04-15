With 10 to 20 Inches Forecasted, Who’s Still Open?

This is no April Fools joke: there is a winter weather advisory in effect for most of Vermont.

The National Weather Service is calling for 10 to 20 inches of snow to fall in parts of central and southern Vermont in the next 24 hours. The caveat? It’s going to be elevation dependent with 6″ to 12″ above 1,500 feet — and possibly up to 20 inches at higher elevations above 2,500 feet.

That’s the good news. The bad news is that a week of temperatures in the high 60s and low 70s decimated the snowpack in lower elevations leaving bare spots on many slopes. Still. these Vermont ski areas are going strong with Stowe planning for a closing day as scheduled of April 18. Even Mount Snow rethought its closing plans and will also be operating at least one lift until April 18.

Killington, which has managed to run lifts as late as June 1 in recent years, spent last night grooming 30 trails, the Woodward Peace Park is still open and the King of Spring is ready. To quote Monthy Python, winter’s “not dead yet.”

Here’s today’s report on who’s open from Ski Vermont:

Jay Peak Resort

Updated: Apr 15 2021 5:38 AM New Snow past 24 hours: 0.00″ Trails Open: 17 / 81 Surface: Machine Groomed New Snow past 48 hours: 0.00″ Acres Open: Average Base: 8 – 18″ Snow Totals: Lifts Open: 4 / 9

Killington Resort

Updated: Apr 15 2021 6:50 AM

New Snow past 24 hours: 0.00″ Trails Open: 40 / 155 Surface: Machine Groomed New Snow past 48 hours: 0.00″ Acres Open: 179 Average Base: 26 – 30″ Snow Totals: Lifts Open: 6 / 22

Mount Snow Resort

Updated: Apr 14 2021 7:17 AM

New Snow past 24 hours: 0.00″ Trails Open: 4 / 87 Surface: Spring Conditions New Snow past 48 hours: 0.00″ Acres Open: Average Base: 18 – 18″ Snow Totals: Lifts Open: 1 / 20

Stowe Mountain Resort

Updated: Apr 15 2021 6:23 AM

New Snow past 24 hours: 0.00″ Trails Open: 17 / 116 Surface: Spring Conditions New Snow past 48 hours: 0.00″ Acres Open: 107 Average Base: 6 – 18″ Snow Totals: Lifts Open: 2 / 13

Sugarbush Resort

Updated: Apr 15 2021 6:40 AM