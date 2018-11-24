Featured+ The Day in Photos November 24, 2018November 24, 2018 Lisa Lynn 89 Views 0 Comment World Cup Day One Photos Austria’s Stefanie Brunner coming in hot and fast as she skis to second place in Saturday’s GS. Photo by Brooks Curran There were plenty of spectacular crashes. But no injuries. Photo by Alex Klein. Winner Federica Brignone with her mother, a former World Cup athlete and ski journalist Maria Rosa QUario Shiffrin, who skied first, took it easy on the first run, move that cost her the podium. Photo by Alex Klein Mowinckel, skiing last on the second run, coming down to place 3rd ad as an estimated crowd of 18,000 cheers. Photo by Brooks Curran Crowds of close to 18,000 cheered in warm temperatures and sunshine. Photo by Lisa Lynn The winners: Italy’s Federica Brignone, Austria’s Stefanie Brunner and Norway’s Ragnhild Mowinckel. Photo by Brooks Curran Killington founder Preston Smith congratulating giant slalom winner Federica Brignone. Photo by Brooks Curran C73C - Official Results_FIS2019AL5115RLR2 2