The Day in Photos

Austria’s Stefanie Brunner coming in hot and fast as she skis to second place in Saturday’s GS.  Photo by Brooks Curran

 

There were plenty of spectacular crashes. But no injuries. Photo by Alex Klein.
Winner Federica Brignone with her mother, a former World Cup athlete and ski journalist Maria Rosa QUario
Shiffrin, who skied first, took it easy on the first run, move that cost her the podium. Photo by Alex Klein
Mowinckel, skiing last on the second run, coming down to place 3rd ad as an estimated  crowd of 18,000 cheers. Photo by Brooks Curran
Crowds of close to 18,000 cheered in warm temperatures and sunshine. Photo by Lisa Lynn
The winners: Italy’s Federica Brignone, Austria’s Stefanie Brunner and Norway’s Ragnhild Mowinckel. Photo by Brooks Curran
Killington founder Preston Smith congratulating giant slalom winner Federica Brignone. Photo by Brooks Curran

 

