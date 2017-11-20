How You Can Help The Chill Foundation

Backstory

Stowe’s Jake and Donna Carpenter founded Chill in 1995 as their company, Burton, started to boom. “It was time for us to give something back,” Jake says. “We realized that things you need to learn to snowboard, like patience and courage, could apply to [kids’] lives, so it became a youth development program,” Donna adds. Chill operates in 17 cities across North America. In some, like Chicago, the organization mainly works with kids from low-socioeconomic areas. In Vermont, Chill works with kids who have been neglected, have mental health issues, or whose family life is dangerous or unstable.

Get Involved With Chill

Chill wouldn’t be able to operate without two things: volunteers and donations. “The more donations we have, the more youth we serve, hands down,” Bornstein said. chill.org

