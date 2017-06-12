Mount Snow Breaks Ground On $22 Million Lodge

A day many years in the making, Mount Snow broke ground today on its new $22 million lodge. The new 38,000 square-foot lodge, slated to open for the 2018/19 ski season, will serve as a hub for future development at Mount Snow, which will add slopeside lodging accommodations, improved parking facilities and a range of guest amenities to the Carinthia base area.

The new three-story Carinthia Lodge will be a state-of-the-art facility designed to provide a variety of skier services in a comfortable, modern building. Totaling approximately 38,000 square feet and able to seat 500 people at any one time, it will house a full-service restaurant, a cafeteria, two bars and coffee counter. Skier services will include a ski rental shop, tune shop, lift ticket and ski school sales, retail and convenience store, bag storage service and youth activity room. The interior of the lodge is designed as a multi-purpose flexible space for year-round use by conferences, weddings or other groups and events.

“This has been a day we’ve been looking forward to for a while now,” said Dick Deutsch, president of Mount Snow and vice president of business and real estate development at Peak Resorts. “The new lodge at Carinthia is a testament to the commitment that Peak Resorts has for Mount Snow, and the bright future we see for the area. We are looking forward to phase two of development at Carinthia.”

Construction of the lodge is taking place concurrently with Mount Snow’s $30 million West Lake Water Project, which will double the production capacity of its snowmaking system while increasing water storage capacity six-fold. The snowmaking upgrades, scheduled for completion before the start of the 2017/18 ski season, will provide Mount Snow with one of the most powerful snowmaking systems east of the Mississippi. Once online it will allow Mount Snow to open more trails earlier in the season and more rapidly recover from swings in weather conditions, offering up a better all around on-snow experience for its guests.

With reporting by Jamie Storrs. Photo courtesy of Mount Snow.