Our Picks For This Weekend, Dec. 16-18

This weekend, see some of the biggest freestyle action in the Northeast at Killington’s Rails to Riches, see an Olympic medalist on Stowe’s ice rink, and dress like Santa for a golden ticket to Bolton Valley.

Dec. 17 | Rails To Riches, Killington, Vt.

Watch contestants give it everything they’ve got this Saturday on an exclusive, custom-built terrain in front of a tough-as-nails cast of pro judges. Who will take home a piece of the $25,000 cash purse?

Dec. 17 | USASA Rail Jam, Warren, Vt.

Sugarbush hosts the first Northern Vermont Series USASA freestyle event.

Dec. 17-18 | Nancy Kerrigan Exhibition At Spruce Peak, Stowe, Vt.

Olympic Medalist Nancy Kerrigan will pay a visit to the Ice Rink in the Spruce Peak Village Center this weekend. This exhibition will accompany the annual Artisan Craft Show, last minute gift shopping and free photos with Santa.

Dec. 18 | Dress Like Santa, Ski For Free, Bolton Valley, Vt.

Get those holiday vibes going this Sunday at Bolton Valley, where all you have to do to get a free lift ticket is bring a red coat, a white beard, and a jolly spirit.