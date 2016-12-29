SANTA CATERINA, Italy (Dec. 29, 2016) – In alpine combined, athletes usually favor one run over the other, but sometimes it all comes together and the results follow. Such was the case in Thursday’s Audi FIS Ski World Cup alpine combined (super G/slalom) for Vermont’s Ryan Cochran-Siegle (Starksboro, VT), who led three Americans into the top 30 with a career-best 10th place finish.

“It feels really good to kind of put it on the edge for the super G portion … I think I did pretty well with that,” said Cochran-Siegle, who finished 12th coming from the 50th start position in the morning super G. “Then in slalom, I just tried hanging in there. I think I skied pretty well once I got into the course, but the top was a little slow. Those top guys are very, very good slalom skiers, so I’m pretty happy to be where I am.”

Indeed, those top guys are the cream of the crop, including France’s Alexis Pinturault, who won his sixth career alpine combined event Thursday. Austria’s Marcel Hirscher extended his overall World Cup lead after finishing second, as Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde was third Brennan Rubie (Salt Lake City, UT) also posted a career-best day, finishing one position behind Cochran-Siegle in 11th.

“I’ve had a couple close races in super G this season, and I’m feeling really balanced on my skis, and today it came together in super combined,” Rubie said.

Bryce Bennett (Squaw Valley, CA) also scored World Cup points, finishing 26th.

For Cochran-Siegle, Thursday’s result has been a long time coming after missing a few seasons due to injuries.

“I definitely feel like I’m finally getting to where I wanted to be like four years ago,” Cochran-Siegle said. “I had a little hiccup that took a while come back, but the way that I’m skiing and the way that I feel … I have a lot of confidence right now, which is pretty key in ski racing.”

Cochran-Siegle is just one of a long line of the Cochran clan (of Cochran’s Ski Area in Richmond) and one of Ski Racing’s Winningest Family

Frrom USSA news service.