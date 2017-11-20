Local Profile: Vermont Adaptive

Backstory

Vermont Adaptive, founded in 1987 at Ascutney Mountain Resort, was the first disabled skiing program in Vermont that worked with people of all ages and abilities. The organization designs year-round programs and outings for athletes of all disabilities—cognitive, developmental, physical and emotional—to get them active. Three years ago, they built a permanent home at Pico Mountain in Killington, but they operate statewide, conducting programs at mountains like Sugarbush, Bolton and Suicide Six in the winter. They now average 3,000 outings per year. “Sports are the ultimate equalizer for people with disabilities,” says marketing director Kim Jackson. “Helping them recreate with friends and family—that’s our goal.”

Get Involved With Vermont Adaptive

Vermont Adaptive is looking for skiers and riders to volunteer as instructors this winter. If you’re looking to donate, Nov. 28 is a great day to do it, as Vermont Adaptive is participating in the world-recognized charitable giving campaign, #GivingTuesday. Two donors have already pledged to match donations up to $40,000. You can also give donations in lump sums, or with a particular intent: for example, one day of skiing, including a lift ticket, instruction and equipment, costs approximately $120. vermontadaptive.org

Photo courtesy of Vermont Adaptive

