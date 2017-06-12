Now that there are about 20 registered vineyards (and more on the way), it seems fair to raise the question: could Vermont earn a reputation for cold-weather wines, similar to that of the Finger Lakes region of upstate New York?

For a long time, Vermont’s chilly climate was inhospitable to growing grapes, and wines were made in a mead-style from fruits like apples. Then, with the help of Minnesota Hardy, the Univer- sity of Minnesota’s fruit research department, Vermont winemak- ers discovered hybrid grapes. Delicate vinifera varieties, used to make all the well-known European wines, were bred with hardier, cold-resistant grapes native to North America, creating fruit that could produce well-balanced and complex flavors while still sur- viving the winter.

“It’s been a learning process,” said Ken Albert, co-owner of Shelburne Vineyard, which was established in 1998. “At first, we didn’t plant grapes that were super hardy, because the Minnesota grapes weren’t readily available. When we learned about the Minnesota hybrids, we ripped up the old vines and ran with the hybrids. And then we started learning about the challenges of making wine with these grapes instead of the standard European grapes. I think we’re finally getting there.”