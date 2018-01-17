In 2014-15, Ryan Cochran-Siegle sat out a ski season. Racing at the 2013 World Championships in Austria, he’d slammed into the third gate of the combined, crushing his knee. Three knee surgeries later, he was back, skiing well but cautiously last season.

This January, Cochran-Siegle, put the world on notice, climing upp the World Cup rankings and getting a 6th and then an 18th in the combined discipines at Wengen, Switzerland over the weekend of January 12th. It was enough to clinch his spot on the Olympic Team, making him the fourth American male to make the Alpine team.

Cochran-Siegle, who grew up racing at his family’s Cochran’s Ski Area is not the only one with Vermont ties to make the team early. A few others have too.

With only four slots open per gender, per sport, the selection committee will be doing a lot of thinking this week and is expected to announce the full roster by the end of January.

Below, our tally of Olympians with a Vermont connection and the official list of who has made the team.

VERMONTERS HEADED TO PYEONCHANG

ALPINE

Mikaela Shiffrin, graduate of Burke Mountain Academy, is our bet for a gold. Read our feature story, The Woman to Watch, on her from the archives. And Ryan Cochran-Siegle will follow in his mother, gold medalist Barbara Ann Cochran’s footsteps in heading to the Olympics.

Contenders: Slalom racer Robby Kelley (Ryan Cochran-Siegle’s cousin), Nolan Kasper of Warren and GMVS grad; AJ Ginnis, another GMS grad and Burke Mountain Academy grad Andew Weibrecht and Middlebury grad, Hig Roberts.

CROSS-COUNTRY

There are so many strong skiers from Vermont on the Olympic Team it might well be named the Green Mountain Team. Among those who have made the men’s team are three-time Olympian Andy Newell of Shaftsbury and Simi Hamilton (a transplant from Aspen who trains with the Stratton Mountain School Elite Team). The women’s side is packed with Putney’s Sophie Caldwell, Orlean’s Ida Sargent, Montpelier’s Liz Stephen and transplant Jessie Diggins, who also trains with SMS.

Contenders: Patrick Caldwell of Lyme, N.H who is Sophie’s cousin and trains with the SMS team. UVM grad Caitlin Patterson who won Nationals.

SNOWBOARD

Lindsey Jacobellis, who went to Stratton Mountain School, is the leading contender on the FIS Boardercross World Cup and earned her spot early on.

Contenders: Boardercross’s Alex Deibold of Manchester; four-time Olympic medalists Kelly Clark of Dover (Mount Snow) and Hannah Teter (Okemo); SMS-trained slopestylers Julia Marino and Danny Davis and Stowe’s Ty Walker,

BIATHLON

Barton’s Susan Dunklee and Craftsbury Outdoor Center scion Emily Dreissigacker have both made the team. Dunklee knew last year she had after winning silver at the World Championships. The full team has been named.

FREESKIING

Mount Snow star Devin Logan, who won the 2015 World Cup after competing in both halfpipe and slopestyle was the second US finisher at the most recent selection even.

SKI JUMPING

West Fairlee’s Tara Geraghty-Moats is currently ranked among the top four women in the U.S. and is expected to make it, having come back from a broken arm in the fall.

OFFICIALLY NAMED TO THE TEAM (As of Jan. 14, 2018)

Alpine (selection period runs through Jan. 22)

Bryce Bennett (top 10 alpine combined) ^

Ryan Cochran-Siegle (World Cup ranking alpine combined) ^

Stacey Cook (top 10 downhill) *

Tommy Ford (World Cup ranking GS) ^

Breezy Johnson (top 10 downhill) *

Ted Ligety (top 5 giant slalom) ^

Megan McJames (World Cup ranking GS) ^

Laurenne Ross (top 10 super G) *

Mikaela Shiffrin (top 3 downhill, top 5 super G, top 3 giant slalom, top 3 slalom) ^

Resi Stiegler (World Cup ranking SL) ^

Lindsey Vonn (top 3 super G) *

Jackie Wiles (top 5 downhill) *

^ Qualified for U.S. Olympic Team

* Achieved objective qualification criteria

Cross Country (selection period runs through Jan. 15)

Erik Bjornsen (top 50 World Cup ranking in distance, sprint) ^

Sadie Bjornsen (top 8 in designated selection event) ^

Rosie Brennan (top 50 World Cup ranking in distance, sprint) ^

Sophie Caldwell (top 8 in designated selection event) ^

Jessie Diggins (top 8 in designated selection event) ^

Simi Hamilton (top 50 World Cup ranking in sprint) ^

Andy Newell (top 50 World Cup ranking in sprint) ^

Kikkan Randall (top 50 World Cup ranking in sprint, distance) ^

Ida Sargent (top 50 World Cup ranking in sprint) ^

Liz Stephen (top 50 World Cup ranking in distance) ^

^ Qualified for U.S. Olympic Team

* Achieved objective qualification criteria as of rankings on Jan. 6 (rankings subject to change through Jan. 15)

Freeski (selection period runs through Jan. 21)

Maddie Bowman (mathematically clinched qualifying series points in halfpipe) ^

Maggie Voisin (mathematically clinched qualifying series points in slopestyle) ^

David Wise (mathematically clinched qualifying series points in halfpipe) ^

Freestyle (selection period runs through Jan. 21)

Jaelin Kauf (2 top 3 moguls) ^

Kiley McKinnon (2 top 3 aerials) ^

Morgan Schild (2 top 3 moguls) ^

* Achieved objective qualification criteria

Nordic Combined (selection period runs through Jan. 22)

Bryan Fletcher (winner Olympic Trials) ^

^ Qualified for U.S. Olympic Team

Ski Jumping (selection period runs through Jan. 21)

Mike Glasder (winner Olympic Trials) ^

Sarah Hendrickson (winner Olympic Trials) ^

^ Qualified for U.S. Olympic Team

Snowboard (qualifying through Jan. 21)

Jamie Anderson (mathematically clinched qualifying series points in slopestyle) ^

Jonathan Cheever (top 3 in designated snowboardcross selection event; leading selection points) *

Ben Ferguson (mathematically clinched qualifying series points in halfpipe) ^

Red Gerard (mathematically clinched qualifying series points in slopestyle) ^

Chris Corning (mathematically clinched qualifying series points in slopestyle) ^

Faye Gulini (top 3 in designated snowboardcross selection event) ^

Lindsey Jacobellis (top 3 in designated snowboardcross selection event) ^

Chloe Kim (mathematically clinched qualifying series points in slopestyle) ^

Jake Pates (mathematically clinched qualifying series points in halfpipe) ^

Shaun White (mathematically clinched qualifying series points in halfpipe) ^

^ Qualified for U.S. Olympic Team

* Achieved objective qualification criteria