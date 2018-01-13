What is Alterra?

Is it a new SUV? A brand of ski? The name of a country in Africa the President can’t pronounce? No it is.. according to the press release

“Alterra Mountain Company: A Family of 12 Iconic Mountain Destinations in North America”

Formed by Affiliates of KSL Capital Partners and Henry Crown and Company

DENVER, CO, January 11, 2018 – The joint venture of affiliates of KSL Capital Partners and Henry Crown and Company that curated 12 premier destinations in North America, now has a name. Announcing Alterra Mountain Company, a new destination group that is changing the landscape of the mountain resort industry.

Alterra Mountain Company, headquartered in Denver, Colorado is comprised of 12 destinations, including the world’s largest heli-skiing operation. Alterra Mountain Company was created when affiliates of KSL Capital Partners, owners of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, and Henry Crown and Company purchased Intrawest, Mammoth Resorts, and Deer Valley Resort in 2017.

“Alterra Mountain Company is made up of unique mountain destinations, each with a personality and spirit that has delighted visitors for generations. Our vision at Alterra Mountain Company is to protect and enhance what makes each destination special, inviting guests back to their favorite mountain, and enticing them to visit new destinations on their bucket list,” said David Perry, President and COO, Alterra Mountain Company. “We respect and continue to learn from the pioneers and leaders that built these iconic locations and paved the way before us, as we push the boundaries and innovate for our future.”

Alterra Mountain Company’s destinations offer premium ski, snowboard and all-season activities for those who seek adventure, freedom, and fun in the great outdoors. The destinations that make up Alterra Mountain Company are spread throughout five states and three Canadian provinces: Steamboat and Winter Park in Colorado; Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain and Big Bear Mountain Resort in California; Stratton in Vermont; Snowshoe in West Virginia; Tremblant in Quebec, Blue Mountain in Ontario; Deer Valley in Utah; and CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures in British Columbia.

At each destination, Alterra Mountain Company leaders are empowered to be decisive, creative, and bold in order to retain each mountain’s authentic character. Recognizing the innate value of the unique culture found at each of the mountain communities, Alterra Mountain Company’s goal is to preserve, sustain and support its two most important resources: the mountains and the people who live and play in them.

About the Name and Logo The name Alterra is a fusion of the words altitude and terrain/terra, paying homage to the mountains and communities that form the backbone of the company. In the coming months Alterra Mountain Company will announce new season pass products that will provide access to all of our existing mountains, plus many additional benefits, sure to please skiers and riders.

About Alterra Mountain Company Alterra Mountain Company is a community of 12 iconic year-round destinations, including the world’s largest heli-ski operation. The company owns and operates a range of recreation, hospitality, real-estate development, food and beverage and retail businesses. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado with destinations across the continent, we are rooted in the spirit of the mountains and united by a passion for outdoor adventure. Alterra Mountain Company’s family of diverse playgrounds spans five U.S. states and three Canadian provinces: Steamboat and Winter Park Resort in Colorado; Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain and Big Bear Mountain Resort in California; Stratton in Vermont; Snowshoe in West Virginia; Tremblant in Quebec, Blue Mountain in Ontario; Deer Valley in Utah; and CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures in British Columbia. We honor each destination’s unique character and authenticity and celebrate the legendary adventures and enduring memories they bring to everyone. For more information on Alterra Mountain Company, visit www.alterramtnco.com.