Who Got the Snow?

The Nor’Easter blew through last night, dumping the heaviest snowfall on the eastern side of the Greens. Here’s what’s been reported as of 8:30 am on Dec. 30. The good news? There’s more snow in the forecast. Grab your powder boards…

Okemo Mountain Resort: 10″-12″ in the past 24 hrs

Suicide Six: 11″ in the past 24 hrs

Mount Snow Resort: 10″ in the past 24 hrs

Bromley Mountain: 9″ in the past 24 hrs

Jay Peak Resort: 8″-10″ in the past 24 hrs

Magic Mountain: 8″-10″ in the past 24 hrs

Burke Mountain: 8″ in the past 24 hrs

Killington Resort: 7″ in the past 24 hrs

Pico Mountain: 7″ in the past 24 hrs

Smugglers Notch Resort: 7″ in the past 24 hrs

Mad River Glen: 6″-8″ in the past 24 hrs

Sugarbush Resort: 6″ in the past 24 hrs

Stowe Mountain Resort: 5″-7″ in the past 24 hrs

Bolton Valley: 4″-6″ in the past 24 hrs

Middlebury College Snow Bowl: 4″-6″ in the past 24 hrs

Stratton Mountain Resort: 3″ in the past 24 hrs

The Quechee Club: 10-12″ in the past 48 hrs

From SkiVermont.com. Photo: Ripping the pow at Sugarbush.