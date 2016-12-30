Who Got the Snow?
The Nor’Easter blew through last night, dumping the heaviest snowfall on the eastern side of the Greens. Here’s what’s been reported as of 8:30 am on Dec. 30. The good news? There’s more snow in the forecast. Grab your powder boards…
- Okemo Mountain Resort: 10″-12″ in the past 24 hrs
- Suicide Six: 11″ in the past 24 hrs
- Mount Snow Resort: 10″ in the past 24 hrs
- Bromley Mountain: 9″ in the past 24 hrs
- Jay Peak Resort: 8″-10″ in the past 24 hrs
- Magic Mountain: 8″-10″ in the past 24 hrs
- Burke Mountain: 8″ in the past 24 hrs
- Killington Resort: 7″ in the past 24 hrs
- Pico Mountain: 7″ in the past 24 hrs
- Smugglers Notch Resort: 7″ in the past 24 hrs
- Mad River Glen: 6″-8″ in the past 24 hrs
- Sugarbush Resort: 6″ in the past 24 hrs
- Stowe Mountain Resort: 5″-7″ in the past 24 hrs
- Bolton Valley: 4″-6″ in the past 24 hrs
- Middlebury College Snow Bowl: 4″-6″ in the past 24 hrs
- Stratton Mountain Resort: 3″ in the past 24 hrs
- The Quechee Club: 10-12″ in the past 48 hrs
From SkiVermont.com. Photo: Ripping the pow at Sugarbush.