Your Picks For This Weekend

This weekend, try out a fat bike at Rikert, head to Okemo for some pyrotechnics, frolic in winter activities at Stowe or head to the terrain park at Sugarbush.

14 | Rikert Nordic Fat Bike Roundup, Ripton, Vt.

Bring your own fat bike or rent one from the fleet and join group rides on and off trail led by Rikert staff. Smaller bikes available for teens. This day will include demos, games and a BBQ. rikertnordic.com

14 | Let It Glow Laser Light Show & Fireworks Spectacular at Okemo, Ludlow, Vt.

Okemo hosts a laser show with digital graphics in front of The Sitting Bull. Fireworks serve as a gran finale. okemo.com

14 | 43rd Annual Stowe Winter Carnival, Stowe, Vt.

For one week, Stowe hosts snow golf and volleyball, ice carving competitions, ski movies, kids’ events, tournaments and a beer garden. stowewintercarnival.com

14 | Ladies’ Backcountry Expo, Stowe, Vt.

Trapp Family Lodge hosts Lady’s Back Country Ski Expo in conjunction with the Catamount Trail Association. catamounttrail.org

15 | Newschoolers Tell A Friend Tour at Sugarbush, Warren, Vt.

Free pizza, schwag and a chance to ski with Line Skis team members in the Riermergasse Terrain Park at Mount Ellen. sugarbush.com