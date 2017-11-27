Our Best World Cup Stories
Eighty-seven athletes from 22 countries raced at the Xfinity World Cup at Killington and crowds of close to 34,000 flocked to the grandstands over two days. Here’s are the great stories that emerged, results and photos.
KILLINGTON WORLD CUP RECAPS AND STORIES
How Mikaela Shiffrin Sharpened Her Mental Edge
Slalom Run 1: Shiffrin Holds Lead, UVM Student Makes the Cut
Giant Slalom: Final Results & Photo Gallery
Giant Slalom Finals: Why Age Doesn’t Matter
Giant Slalom Run 1: The Race for First and 30th
7 Things To Know About the Killington World Cup
THE RACERS YOU SHOULD KNOW
The Woman to Watch: How Mikaela Got So Good
What’s It Like to Race a World Cup? Go Ask Alice Merryweather
Revenge of Vermont’s Redneck Racers
