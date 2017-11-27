Eighty-seven athletes from 22 countries raced at the Xfinity World Cup at Killington and crowds of close to 34,000 flocked to the grandstands over two days. Here’s are the great stories that emerged, results and photos.

KILLINGTON WORLD CUP RECAPS AND STORIES

How Mikaela Shiffrin Sharpened Her Mental Edge

Slalom Run 1: Shiffrin Holds Lead, UVM Student Makes the Cut

Giant Slalom: Final Results & Photo Gallery

Giant Slalom Finals: Why Age Doesn’t Matter

Giant Slalom Run 1: The Race for First and 30th

7 Things To Know About the Killington World Cup

THE RACERS YOU SHOULD KNOW

The Woman to Watch: How Mikaela Got So Good

What’s It Like to Race a World Cup? Go Ask Alice Merryweather

Revenge of Vermont’s Redneck Racers

This slideshow requires JavaScript.