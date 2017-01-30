Our Picks For This Weekend, Feb 3-5

This weekend, don’t miss slopestyle competitions at Stowe and Sugarbush, along with a guided backcountry exploration hosted by RASTA, Catamount Trails and VTBC.

3 | Ladies Snowventure, Killington, Vt.

Killington hosts an instructional weekend for women, designed to take participants’ level of snowboarding to the next level. The workshops are taught be professional women athletes.

5 | Brandon Gap Backcountry Area Ski and Splitboard Tour, Brandon, Vt.

Join RASTA, The Catamount Trail Association and VTBC in an exploration of more than 15,000 vertical feet of backcountry terrain. This six-hour long tour is open to all abilities. rastavt.org

5 | USASA Northern Vermont Series, Stowe, Vt.

Stowe and the U.S. Snowboard and Freeski Association host a slopestyle competition on Stowe’s terrain park. All age and ability levels are welcome.

5 | Sugarbush’s Sugar Slide, Warren, Vt.

USSA members compete on the bumps and jumps of Sugarbush’s Spring Fling. sugarbush.com

*Note: The Nordic Rendezvous and Back to the Barn Tour at Rikert, featured in Vermont Ski + Ride magazine’s latest calendar, has been cancelled. The event was scheduled for Feb. 4.

