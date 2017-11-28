TABLE OF CONTENTS

FIRST TRACKS

First tracks | Hey La Niña, Let It Snow! p. 6

How much snow will we see this winter? Top forecasters make predictions.

Ski Towns | Living (Or Leaving) The Dream? p. 11

Can programs like this innovative one at Sugarbush save the ski town?

Après | 21 New Places To Eat, Drink, Or Dream, p. 15

The best of what’s new in Vermont’s ski country since last season: mouth-watering, dreamy and eclectic aprés-ski destinations.

Dream Home | A Home On The Slopes, p. 23

A tiny, defunct ski area gets new life as a family ski compound.

FEATURES

Pushing Boundaries, p. 28

Vermont’s backcountry ski scene is exploding, thanks to new glades, new huts and new sidecountry programs. Here’s our guide to the new terrain. By Emma Cotton

Setting First Tracks, p. 36

Fifty years ago, the von Trapp family launched the first cross country ski center in America. Today, it’s stronger than ever. By Lisa Lynn

Back In Action, p. 42

These six organizations want anyone, no matter their circumstances, to have the opportunity to ski or ride. By Emma Cotton

COLUMNS

Editor’s Letter | They’re Back, p. 5

Want to ski someplace new this season? Vermont adds ski areas and terrain.

Competition | Why Become A Ski Bum? p. 51

Why not? Here are a few of our favorite ski bum race leagues.

Coach | Born From Ice, p. 54

PSIA examiner Doug Stewart’s 5 tips on managing the slick stuff.

The Green Mountain Calendar | p. 59

Chairlift Q/A | Skiing The New England 100, p. 64

This guy skied 100 areas in New England, and found some real gems.