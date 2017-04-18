You’re not a true Vermonter unless you’ve skied in a T-shirt. While most resorts have closed for the season, these four mountains still have some fuel in the tank. Here’s where to find the best skiing and events this spring:

Jay Peak

Jay’s going strong this spring with 51 out of 78 trails open, and a base that ranges between 18 and 50 inches. And they’re still partying. Head to their annual tailgating party on April 22, where you can stick a pan on a stove in the back of your truck and make some grub to impress the judges. Jay closes for the season on May 7.

Killington:

Known for having the longest season in the east, it’s no surprise that Killington will stay open until June 1 this year. There’s still skiing to be had, with 45 out of 155 trails open for business, and a base of 12 to 48 inches. The fun is far from over, with events like Dazed and Defrosted (April 22), which features food, music and soft spring bumps at the base of superstar. On May 1, head to the May Day Slalom, which is free for the first 200 participants, all of whom get a lift voucher valid through December 11, 2017.

Stowe:

Stowe’s keeping the winter in spring with 42 out of 116 trails open and a 12-to-48-inch base. Celebrate the conclusion of a great season with Stowe’s closing party on April 23. Ski to the music as the Shady Trees rocks live from the mountain operations building, and will be heard on the Mansfield side of the mountain. The resort will officially closes for the season when the skiing day is done.

Sugarbush:

Sugarbush continues to kick it with 19 of 111 trails open and a base that ranges from 4 to 50 inches. On April 22, the mountain brings out one of the most difficult events of the season: Stein’s Challenge. Skiers complete as many laps as possible on Stein’s Run–a trail that was dedicated to Stein Erikson, a legendary alpine skier and Olympian who passed away last year. Eriksen originally thought to cut a trail where Stein’s Run is now, an unorthodox idea at the time given the fall line and pitch of the terrain. Spectators can enjoy a cold beer and hot pizza while watching the laps. While Sugarbush officially closes for the season April 23, the mountain will re-open for a final weekend of skiing and golf–Ski and Tee Weekend–on April 29 and 30.