Tops of Color; $60

Stowe-based designer Poppy Gall has turned out creative apparel for year

(including her own line, Isis) and designed for brands such as Darn Tough, Ibex, Nordica, Obermeyer and Orvis. Now she’s launching Popia, a line of colorful hats using premium Merino wool that’s spun and dyed in Italy to strict environmental standards. With a double-layer contrasting interior pattern, bright colors and puffy pom poms, these hats ($60) will brighten your day. popiadesign.com

Jake Burton’s Signature Line: Various

Jake Burton Carpenter has launched a signature line of apparel and soft goods that you can only buy in one place: the Burton flagship store in Burlington. “When I first started Burton in 1977, I did everything myself, from designing our products and writing ads to fulfilling mail orders out of my house,” says Carpenter, the founder and chairman of Burton Snowboards. “Mine77 is a way for me to be hands-on again with every detail of a collection,” he says. “It’s really personal for me because after being on my deathbed a few years ago with Miller Fisher syndrome, I changed. I wanted to live for the moment, be more creative and do some things that were outside the box. My wife and Burton Co-CEO Donna said I should do my own thing—so Mine77 was born.” The line includes 17 different styles; everything from the Bib pant (which has a pocket that integrates with the underlayer Stash pant) to rawhide leather board bags, to shirts and jackets emblazoned with images of snowboard legend Craig Kelly and Senator Bernie Sanders.A

And if you are feeling flush? Here are three Valentine’s Day suggestions for the skier/rider who has everything.

Fly to Stowe: $7,778

Cost of a 10-pack of flights on Blade’s Stowe Mountain Express, new regularly-scheduled one-hour flights between Westchester, N.Y. and the Stowe/Morrisville airport. blade.flyblade.com

A Plush Weekend in Stratton: $4,000

Starting price, per person, for a Chloe Johnston “Vermont Experience” which includes a Wings helicopter ride from midtown Manhattan to Stratton, Vt., lift tickets and equipment rentals, lodging near the heart of the village, in-suite shopping with Alice + Olivia (a selection of winter clothes are pre-selected and delivered to your home) and a premium liquor “care package” to bring along. wingsair.net

Bomber Skis: $2,500

For a pair of Bomber Red Dog Skis, handcrafted in Italy and featuring graphics by artist Keith Haring. The skis are full wood core and 78 mm underfoot with a 121 mm tip—“a great beginner-to-intermediate ski.” bomber.com