Best Pizza in Vermont’s Ski Towns

This season, 2021-22, Vermont Ski + Ride took a page from our sister publication, Vermont Sports, and sent out the Black Diamond Reader Survey. The survey asked readers to rate the best ski areas in Vermont in 14 categories, including Best Overall, Best to Avoid Crowds, Best Snowmaking/Grooming, Toughest Trail, Best Ski Bar, Best Ski Town and more. (Scroll down for links to all categories.)

Here’s what our readers said were Vermont ski towns’ BEST PIZZAS:

If three things go together, it’s skiing, beer and pizza. Our survey respondents ranked American Flatbread as their favorite in the last category. Made with a light thin crust and topped with farm-fresh ingredients, local meats and cheeses, this is technically a flatbread, not a pizza. The original location at Lareau Farm in Waitsfield actually grows many of the toppings used on their flatbreads.

Stowe’s Piecasso was a strong runner-up. With a walk-up window where you can get two slices and a soda for less than $7 it’s probably one of the best meal deals in Stowe – and maybe in any ski town. The pizzas range from traditional margarita to ones topped with buffalo chicken, or breaded eggplant and pesto.

Between Woodstock and Killington, Ramunto’s in the historic Bridgewater Mill earned third with Killington’s Domenic’s close behind. Both make their own dough and sauces and serve traditional Italian pies.

The only ski-area pizza, the Fireside Flatbread at Bolton Valley Resort is a locals’ favorite. Located just across the hall from the James Beard Tavern at the resort’s baselodge, it’s a place you can get slices hot right out of the wood-fired oven just steps from the slopes.

1. American Flatbread, Waitsfield/Middlebury/Burlington. 2. Piecasso, Stowe 3. Ramunto’s, Bridgewater, 4. Domenic’s, Killington. 5. Fireside Flatbread, Bolton Valley Resort.

Opening photo: American Flatbread at Lareau Farm in Waitsfield. Photo by Brian Morh/EmberPhoto

