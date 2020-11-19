After an October teaser — a storm that dumped anywhere from 1 to 10 inches — had locals out finding new ways to grind their bases, winter looked like the proverbial football that Lucy swipes from Charlie Brown. Nearly a week of temperatures that reached the high 60s and low 70s from Nov. 6 through 11 melted what white stuff t faster than a kid can eat a creemee.

One by one, ski areas pushed back their projected openings. Even Killington wasn’t able to open as planned on Nov. 14.

But now that the weather has turned colder, resorts are recalibrating. Killington plans to open on Friday, Nov. 20 to season passholders with reservations. Vail Resorts’ three resorts (Mount Snow, Stowe and Okemo) have fired up the guns and all three are planning to open Nov. 25, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. Keep in mind: that’s only for Epic pass holders who have reservations. As the resorts have posted: “With limited early-season terrain, we expect certain days to book up quickly, but as we expand terrain we’ll be able to accommodate more guests.” Jay Peak is looking at Nov. 27 and most of the other larger northern resorts will probably follow suite.

Sugarbush has been making snow and could fire up the bullwheels soon but has yet to announce a date.

But one thing is clear: don’t show up without quarantining if you have come from out of state or making reservations if you plan to ski Stowe, Okemo, Mount Snow, Killington, Magic or the Middlebury Snow Bowl. And check ahead to find out if ski schools are open.

While the quarantines are hard to enforce, lodging properties (including short term rentals and Airbnbs) are required to collect signed statements stating travelers have met the guidelines and officials are checking those.

See our story from the Fall season preview issue for ” How to Cope with the Weird Winter Ahead.”

And these are the other opening* days (with a ‘big weather permitting” asterisk)