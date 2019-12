Good morning Killington!

We had a great day of racing yesterday and to see the recaps and full race results see Brava Italia! And Whither the U.S. Ski Team?

Today we’ll be reporting live with full results right after the first run as we did for yesterdays race (see Killington World Cup First Run Recap)

Here’s today’s start list and the women we’re watching: 5 Women to Watch at the World Cup