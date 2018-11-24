Competition News 

Look Who Drew Bib #1 (And What That Means)

Bib draw can mean everything. The difference between starting first on the course, when the snow is fresh and smooth and drawing deep down in the double digits, when ruts have formed, can mean everything. Last night at the bib draw before the Women’s FIS World Cup giant slalom race at Killington Mikaela Shiffrin, the hometown favorite, remarkably drew bib # 1.

That can be an advantage or a disadvantage. For Shiffrin, she can ski her fastest and smoothest. But she won’t have the advantage of seeing how her competitors have done, where the tricky turns are or how much time she needs to make up. Still, it’s just the first run. She’ll have plenty of time. Here’s the full roster for today:

 

