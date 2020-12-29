Skiing as a member of the Mt. Mansfield Ski Club, Ryan earned his first Alpine skiing World Cup victory in Bormio, Italy, today, taking the Super G race with a margin of .79 of a second over Austrian Vincent Kriechmayr. It’s the largest margin in the discipline in nearly five years. It’s also the first time that an American man has won a World Cup Super G since Bode Miller won in 2006.

Ten days earlier, Ryan, son of Olympic slalom gold medalist Barbara Ann, made his first World Cup podium, finishing second in a downhill in Val Gardena. Ryan has been posting consistently fast finishes in training runs (he won both in Bormio) and is now a favorite for Wednesday’s downhill (you can watch it at 5:30 a.m. ET, Olympic Channel and Peacock Premium). Watch today’s race below:

“Having success in Gardena, I feel like I can trust myself now, trust to just let things flow,” he said in a press conference after the race. “There’s a certain [level] of confidence that I have right now that allows me to ski with what looks like a little bit of risk but also kind of carrying with some smooth skiing.”

“I don’t think I’m the favorite tomorrow,” said Cochran-Siegle, the 2012 World junior downhill champion. “Watching video yesterday, I think there were a lot of good skiers. I’m still young. I’m still learning