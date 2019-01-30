Read The Winter Issue!

FIRST TRACKS

Apres| Stay to Ski, Adventure Dinners and What to Give the Skier Who Has Everything, p. 9

At these Vermont ski areas, fine dining awaits at the summit.

Adventures | Ski to Your Cabin in the Woods, p. 15

New backcountry cabins offer powder by day and a cozy fire at night.

Local Heroes | The Denim Ghost, The Patrol Director and The Ultimate Ski Bum, p. 19

These Vermonters know how to hit the slopes.

FEATURES

Soul Revival, p. 28

As Mad River Glen turns 70 this season, skiers celebrate what hasn’t changed.

Making Killington Home, p. 36

When two die-hard skiers moved back to Vermont from Colorado, they found a creative way to build an affordable home here.

The Sweet Side of Spring, p. 42

Come March, Vermonters dream of corn snow and maple syrup. Here’s where to find the sweet stuff.

COLUMNS

Editor’s Letter | The Spring List, p. 5

Coach | Get Off the Groomed, p. 50

Expert ski instructor Doug Stewart breaks down skiing powder in five tips.

Gear | Why Put a Lid On It? p. 53

New research sheds light on how helmets work. Here’s what you should know.

The Green Mountain Calendar | p. 58

Chairlift Q/A | Glen Plake’s Down Home Tour, p. 64