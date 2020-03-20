Just days after Sugarbush employees found out their mountain was closing for the season and many would be out of jobs sooner than expected, they woke up to discover this too: someone had stolen staff gear, skis and snowboards.

According to Sugarbush Communications Direcotr John Bleh, “14 employees had gear stolen. Skis, boots, helmets, snowboards, goggles. It was put in a tub we use to move event stuff and dragged across the snow to Snow Creek. Someone living there saw a white minivan with Vermont plates parked near where the tub was found.” There was no evidence of forced entry but on top of that –a sign of the times — they also took hand sanitizer from the Guest Services desk. “I don’t believe any toilet paper was taken but we are still investigating what is missing,” said Bleh.

This morning the following post appeared on local websites. At present, the resort is making a list of all stolen items and asking that folks keep an eye out for stolen gear being sold online.

Here’s a Go Fund Me page to help replace the equipment. Please keep a lookout for it on resale sites and social media and consider what you can do to help these folks out.

If these items are recovered, funds will be donated to The Vermont Foodbank and gear returned. Thank you!

Items missing Ogaska FC Black Skis 180cm Rossignol Axial 140 bindings Rossignol Smash 7 skis Atomic Hawk Ski Boots Grey Smith Helmet with Smith Goggles 50″ Scott Ski poles Flow snowboard. Black and purple 155 cm w bindings Black crow “orb” skis. 172cm black look pivot 12 bindings Black vans Mary pro boots size 9 J ski Masterblasters with Marker Griffon 13ID bindings Nordica Strider boots Smith Vantage Helmet with Outdoor Tech Chips 2.0 – Smith IOX Goggles Cheapo 40 dollar poles Salomon Quest Skis Dalbello 100 Boots Brown in color 28.5 size Scott Poles Bern Ski Helmet Van Ultra Cushion Snowboard Boots Black with red roses Rasa Union Bindings, Electric Red color Aura Nevasummer Snowboard Anon Goggles pink,white and blue Kinko Gloves size small Fatypus m5 skis with Look Pivot Bindings. Black Diamond Touring Poles Rossignol Sky 7 Skis with Tyrolia Attack 11 bindings Atomic Hawk 90 Ski Boots Fisher My Ranger 163 cm skis with Look Bindings Dalbello Pantera 100 Boots in black Dalbello Pantera 120 Lime Green Boots, blue toe/heel plates Smith Grey Helmet with White Analog goggles Rossignol Experience 88 skis with Look Bindings Nordica Ski Boots (2 Pairs) with custom orthotics Bolle Helmet with Smith I/O Goggles Ride Wildlife Series snowboard with grey ride bindings

[Opening photo: guests and some staff enjoying a sunny spring day last season at Sugarbush. Photo by John Atkinson/Sugarbush Resort]