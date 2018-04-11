Keep Skiing Until May: These Resorts Are Still Open

There’s plenty left to do on-snow at resorts this spring. Here’s what’s happening, plus closing dates.

(Closing date TBD) Killington plans to stay true to its “longest season in the East” slogan with events planned until its annual May Day Slalom. In the mean time, don’t miss pond skimming April 14, the annual mogul-bashing end-of-season-party, Dazed & Confused, on April 21, the Killington Triathlon (ski, bike and run) on April 28 and the May Day Slalom on May 1.

(Closing date TBD) Jay celebrates community on April 22 with free lift tickets for locals in the Schlamm Jam (‘Schlamm’ means ‘mud’ in German). On April 21, skim the pond, and on April 28, celebrate the season with the annual tailgate party at Stateside.

(Open on weekends until May 6, 2018.) Don’t miss the snowboard-only King of the Chill, featuring rails, rollers and berms, on April 14. The epic Stein’s Challenge takes place on April 21—the last on-snow event before Sugarbush revs up for summer.

(Closing day is April 22, 2018.) Bash bumps at Mount Snow’s Bud Light Glade-iator on April 14.

(Closing day is April 14, 2018.) April 13-14, with the extended hours of spring light, Bolton hosts sunset skiing for $25 from noon until 8 p.m.

Other closing dates:

Okemo Mountain Resort: April 22

Stowe Mountain Resort: April 15

Smugglers’ Notch: April 15, 2018

Stratton Mountain Resort: Ski for $25 from April 13 until closing day on April 15.

Burke Mountain: April 15 is closing day.

Mad River Glen: When will MRG close? “Hard tellin’ not knowin.'” Get it while the gettin’s good.

Currently Closed Resorts:

Bromley Mountain: Closed on April 8, 2018

Magic Mountain: Closed on April 8, 2018

Pico Mountain: Closed on April 8, 2018

Middlebury Snow Bowl: Closed on April 1, 2018

Cochran’s Ski Area: Closed on April 1, 2018

Suicide Six Ski Area: Closed on March 25, 2018

Quechee Ski Area: Closed on March 25, 2018

Top photo: Killington Resort hosted the Bear Mountain Mogul Challenge on April 7th. Photo courtesy of Ski Vermont.