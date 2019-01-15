If you haven’t heard, movies from the latest Banff Mountain Film Festival will be screened in Burlington next Thursday through Sunday as part of the festival’s world tour.

17 | Backcountry Equipment Primer with the Catamount Trail Association, Burlington

Join the Catamount Trail Association staff for this free clinic about how to pack for a day of backcountry skiing or snowboarding in Vermont. Whether your goal is to learn what gear you need, to improve your packing, or to prime your pack for a pre-work tour, this clinic offers great info.

19 | Screening of Warren Miller’s Face of Winter, Stratton

This year’s Warren Miller film features three Stratton Mountain School graduates: Sophie Caldwell, Jessie Diggins (both 2018 Vermont Sports Athletes of the Year) and Simi Hamilton. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students. Starts at 7 p.m. and is open to the public at the Patti Kaltsas Education, Arts and Student Center.

19 | SheJumps International Women’s Ski and Snowboard Day, Sugarbush

Celebrate female camaraderie on the slopes at Sugarbush as it hosts group ski and ride activities, games, raffle drawings, apres ski and more.

19 | Bolton Valley Split and Surfest, Bolton Valley

Calling all splitboarders or snowboarders looking to try splitboarding: this event is jam-packed with equipment demos, clinics, group tours and more. Sample local food and beer from Lost Nation Brewing and explore Bolton’s backcountry terrain on splitboards. Free equipment demos.

19 | Open House and Trail Days, Northwoods Stewardship Center

Take advantage of free two-hour ski and snowshoe rentals and half-priced trail passes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Northwoods Stewardship Center and Burke Mountain’s Dashney Nordic Center. Repeats Feb. 18 and March 16.

20 | Intermediate Skate Ski Clinic, Kingdom Trails

Hone your skate skiing skills with Craftsbury Outdoor Center coach Ollie Burruss. Clinic will focus on proper weight transfer and efficient uphill technique.

24-26| Skirack Presents: the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour, Burlington

Don’t miss this incredible cinematographic experience at the University of Vermont’s Davis Center Maple Ballroom next weekend. Each night will feature a unique lineup of short films about the outdoors, the natural world and the communities and people who love and recreate in them. For this year’s lineup, see the link above.

24-27 | Skiing for Runners Camp, Craftsbury Outdoor Center

Don’t miss this week of fun, challenging cross-training to help runners develop the skills they need to ski, snowboard and run their way to fitness through the winter in Vermont.