7 Ways to Get A True Taste of Vermont This Weekend

This weekend, take part in these amazing, only-in-Vermont events, ranging from a hike on the Long Trail to a feast with the Vermont Fresh Network at Shelburne Farms to a gravel ride put on by former pro racer Ted King to benefit Cochran’s Ski Area.

3 | Long Trail Day, Statewide

Hike segments of the Long Trail by yourself or with a group as part of a statewide effort to get hikers out on all 272 miles of the trail in one day and raise funds for the Green Mountain Club’s trail and stewardship work. gmc.convio.net

2-4 | 2nd Annual U.S. Disc Golf Championships, Smugglers’ Notch Resort

Entry is open to kids 5-18, with one round of tournament play per day to allow families time to explore the area and Smuggs’ other summer activities. smuggs.com

4 | 23rd Annual Vermont Fresh Network Forum Dinner, Shelburne

Sample fresh, local produce in signature dishes prepared by Vermont’s top chefs at the lakeside Coach Barn at Shelburne Farms. Warning: this event sells out so buy your tickets ahead. vermontfreshnet.org

4 | Maxxis Eastern States Cup Intense Downhill Series, Killington

The best riders in the East will head to Killington for a day of downhill competition as part of the Eastern States Cup. There will be a kids’ class too. easternstatescup.com

4 | Rooted Vermont

Join former pro bike racer Ted King in the first running of Rooted Vermont, a gravel ride that starts at Cochran’s Ski Area and benefits its programs. rootedvermont.com

4-11 | Mad River Taste Week, Waitsfield

Celebrate the makers and growers of the Mad River Valley with tours, tastings, dinners and other special events. madrivertaste.com

5-19 | 5th Annual Vermont Open Farm Week

Visit a few of the more than 44 farms across the state that open their doors and offer meals, tastings, crafts and tours of their operations, plus live music. digInvt.org