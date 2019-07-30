Airbnb just launched its new “Plus” program in Vermont and so far 14 homes have made the list of places that the company has chosen as “standing out for their unique decor.” And five of them are in or near ski towns.

Not just any place can make the list. Airbnb selects truly unique places such as historic cabins, treehouses, A-frames and the like that are beautifully decorated and charming.

And charm only gets you so far. The company sends a team to inspect and photograph the property. The inspection list has more than 100 items on it — ranging from whether or not there are 4 sleeping pillows, to toiletries provided to personal touches and decor. In other words, a cookie-cutter condo probably won’t make it. Nor will a slightly worn farmhouse.

Not surprisingly a few of the 14 new Plus homes are in striking distance of some of the top ski areas. Here are five of our favorites, north to south. Pricing is as listed on August 1, 2019 and is subject to change depending on dates and demand. [Full disclosure — our publisher owns one of these.]

A remodeled A-frame right less than two miles from downtown Stowe, this eclectic home can sleep 8, with three bedrooms (it’s a climb up some steep stairs to get to one), tucked under the roof. The two full bathrooms are fully updated with fresh tile and modern amenities and there are loads of funky chic personal touches. There’s also a real fireplace and a 50-inch TV for sports fans. From $305 a night.

This little gem of a house backs up to backcountry ski trails and comes with a private hot tub and working wood stove. Built in the 1850s, the cabin features the original posts and beams, reclaimed antique pine floors, and barnboard cabinetry. The modern kitchen has granite counters, a butcher block breakfast bar and comes fully stocked with a top-flight stove, microwave and all you need. It’s at the end of a quiet, dead-end road within minutes to the Trapp Family Lodge, downtown Stowe and all the resort has to offer. The two bedrooms are small but the house comfortably sleeps four to six. The featured photo in this post shows the exterior of this super cute shingled cabin that sits directly across from a trout stream. From $215 a night.

It’s not inexpensive but this one-bedroom, one bath treehouse is truly unique. Drift off to sleep to the soothing sounds of the mountain stream that flows by from Camel’s Hump. Inside, natural wood accents and state-of-the-art amenities create the perfect balance between the rustic and the refined. The Tree House is cozy and comfortable, perfect for a private and romantic vacation. Relax on the shady upper deck and enjoy the nature and water that surrounds you. From $349 a night.

If you can get this at the listed price of $115 a night, this two-bedroom, one-bath apartment in an 1830s farmhouse is in Warren, near the base of Sugarbush, off Route 100 and it is a steal. Exposed beams and whitewashed walls add to the charm. Head to the Warren Store for local cheeses and brews or Blueberry Lake for a swim and a paddle. And there’s a swimming hole in the backyard. From $115 a night.

Nestled into the mountains within striking distance (a 20 minute drive) of the Middlebury Snow Bowl, Sugarbush and Killington, this cute cabin is far away from it all. You can get first tracks in the backcountry glades of Brandon Gap, explore the RASTA trails by mountain bike or hiking or tube or flyfish in the White River that flows through the valley. The town is a charming throw-back with a great bakery/book store, bike shop and not too much else. Curl up by a wood stove or get out and explore. From $147 a night.