8 Awesome Events for This Week and Next

From epic bike rides through the mountains of Southern Vermont to trail running festivals, wild relay races and a foot or bike race to the top of Vermont’s highest peak, there’s a lot of good stuff coming up in Vermont. Here are our picks for this week and next.

15-18 | The Vermont Challenge, Manchester

This year, this classic, ultra-scenic four-day cycling tour of the state will now offer three routes of varying distance for each day of scenic touring, with two group leaders per ride.

16-17 | Ragnar Trail Run Vermont, Ascutney Mountain

Sports Trails of the Ascutney Basin hosts this three-day camping and running adventure. Teams of eight or four ultra-runners tackle a series of three mountain trails that start and end at “Ragnar Village” by the base of Ascutney. It’s an epic weekend of all things trail running, camaraderie, crazy feats of fitness and fun.

17 | The 100-on-100 Relay, Stowe

Starting at Trapp Family Lodge, this team race covers 100 miles on Route 100 to Ludlow. Slated at Vermont’s most scenic relay race, it requires that teams support themselves as they cumulatively run 100 miles to an epic after-party of food, beer and live music in Ludlow.

18 | The Woodchuck Cider Chase 5K, Middlebury

Dash from barn to farmhouse and back through the village to live music, food trucks, yard games and awesome cider at the Woodchuck ciderhouse. Expect great food, great vibes, a beautiful route and family-friendly fun.

18 | The Race Back to School at Kingdom Trails, Lyndonville

Open to walkers, bikers and runners, the race takes place on a loop at Kingdom Trails with three degrees of difficulty and a relay option. A fundraiser for NEK schools, challenge yourself to see how many loops you can mountain bike.

24-25 | The Race to the Top of Vermont and 2nd Annual Vermont Running Festival, Stowe

On Saturday, head to Trapp Family Lodge and Outdoor Center for a day of clinics, demos, group runs, lessons, coaching, speakers and more. Then, on Sunday, run or bike the 4.3 miles up the Toll Road to the summit of Mt. Mansfield, gaining 2,564 feet as you climb.

24 | Magic Mountain Disc Golf Biathlon Charity Tournament, Londonderry

Fiddlehead presents this epically fun event, where participants challenge themselves to perform in a 9-hole round of disc golf on Magic Mountain’s rugged and beautiful course and a 9-hole round of golf at Tater Hill. Proceeds benefit the UVM Children’s Hospital.

25 | The 3rd Annual CLIF Enduro Lite, Burke Mountain Resort

Presented by the MAXXIS Eastern States Cup and CLIF, this kid and family-friendly race festival offers new mountain bike riders and racers the opportunity to try enduro racing in a stress-free, fun environment on some of the Northeast’s best terrain.