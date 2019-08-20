Featured+ 

Killington World Cup Schedule and Ticket Sales Go Live

This week, tickets go on sale for the 2019 Audi FIS Ski World Cup at Killington. Here’s where to get yours.

This Thanksgiving weekend, Killington Resort will host the Audi FIS Ski World Cup for the third year in a row at its K-1 Base Area. In 2019, the event is expected to draw 100 women ski racers  from 21 countries, all of whom will compete in slalom and giant slalom events on Killington’s now world-famous Superstar trail.

Among some of the home town favorites who are expected to return are Burke Mountain Academy graduate and ski legend Mikaela Shiffrin, University of Vermont ski racers Paula Moltan and Laurence St. Germain (who skis for Canada) and newcomer to the U.S. Team, Abi Jewett of Ripton, Vt.

This year’s race plans to be pretty epic and if the last three years are any indication, it will likely draw a record-breaking crowd. Last year’s event drew 39,000 spectators and while general admission is free, it’s not a bad idea to plan ahead and buy a ticket. But be sure to plan in advance—they have a history of selling out early.

In addition to bringing the top racers in the world to Vermont, the event features a weekend-long celebration of all things women’s skiing with live music on Saturday and Sunday, epic local after-parties, opening parades, award ceremonies, opportunities to meet the athletes and get their signatures and more.

Though general admission to the event is free, seats in the Grandstand, Premier Grandstand, 4241′ Finish Pavilion and VIP section are available with a ticket—but be sure to get yours early. Those ticketed seats have historically sold out.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, August 21 at 9 a.m. for the 2019 Killington Cup and the mountain expects them to sell out quickly. “As in the past, we expect tickets will be in high demand and we recommend you plan ahead for purchasing. If you’ve purchased from our online store before be sure you remember your username and password. If you haven’t purchased from us before, set up your account in advance to make the checkout process quicker,” writes Killington in their press release.

“Mark your calendar and bookmark this page, tickets will go on sale, Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. for the 2019 HomeLight  Killington Cup… Links to our online store to buy tickets will be added at this time – you may need to refresh the page for the buy now links to appear Wednesday morning.”

As in 2017 and 2018, proceeds from Premier Grandstand tickets will go to the Killington World Cup Foundation which supports athlete hospitality and provides grants to bolster winter sports infrastructure and access to winter sports throughout the Killington region. Last year, the foundation raised $250,000 in grants that they distributed to 21 winter sports programs in seven different states.

Arcing it on the GS course. Photo by Alex Klein.

VIP Tickets: $550 Saturday | $500 Sunday | $1,000 Weekend

The VIP tent is located at the Roaring Brook Umbrella Bar. VIP tickets include:

  • Continental breakfast, gourmet lunch and a deluxe premium open bar.
  • Preferred parking in the K-1 lots
  • A Killington adult lift ticket voucher for the 2019-20 winter season valid any day.
  • Commemorative World Cup access pass and souvenir pin.

4241′ Finish Pavilion Tickets: $175 Saturday | $150 Sunday | $300 Weekend

The 4241′ Finish Pavilion is located on skiers left of Superstar, below the KMS bag jump and features a semi-heated tent and offers a premium viewing area of the finish area and lower race course. 4241′ Finish Pavilion tickets include:

  • Continental breakfast and lunch buffet with soft drinks and hot beverages catered by the Peak Lodge.
  • A private beer and wine cash bar
  • Commemorative World Cup access pass and souvenir pin.

Premier Grandstand Tickets: $100 Saturday | $90 Sunday | $75 Weekend

  • Guaranteed general admission to the top five rows of a grandstand
  • Commemorative World Cup access pass

General Grandstand Ticket: $45 Saturday | $40 Sunday | $75 Weekend

  • Guaranteed general admission to all rows except the top 5 of a grandstand
  • Commemorative World Cup access pass

Preferred Parking Pass: Vale Lots: $25 Saturday | $20 Sunday | $40 Weekend

Provides guaranteed parking in the Vale Parking lots or on the Killington Access Road between Vale Road and K-1 Lodge. Currently, the resort is not offering parking in the K-1 lot due to construction being underway on its brand new 58,000-square-foot K-1 Base Lodge. Parking will be available free of charge from other resort parking lots with complimentary shuttle service to the event.

The schedule is as follows:

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 29, 2019

2:00 p.m. Festival Village Open K-1 Base Area
TBD Live Music, Athlete Bib Presentation, and Fireworks immediately following bib presentation Festival Village, K-1 Base Area

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2019

TBD Festival Village Open K-1 Base Area
TBD Opening Parade Finish Area, Bottom of Superstar Trail
9:45 a.m. Giant Slalom Run 1 Superstar Trail
Immediately Following Run 1 Live Music: TBD Artist Festival Village, K-1 Base Area
1:00 p.m. Giant Slalom Run 2 Superstar Trail
Immediately Following Run 2 Awards Finish Area, Bottom of Superstar Trail
Immediately Following Awards Live Music: TBD Artist Festival Village, K-1 Base Area

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2019

TBD Festival Village Open K-1 Base Area
TBD Opening Parade Finish Area, Bottom of Superstar Trail
9:45 a.m. Slalom Run 1 Superstar Trail
Immediately Following Run 1 Live Music: TBD Artist Festival Village, K-1 Base Area
1:00 p.m. Slalom Run 2 Superstar Trail
Immediately Following Run 2 Awards Finish Area, Bottom of Superstar Trail
Athlete autograph signings: plan to arrive early and potentially be turned away, participating athletes are available for limited windows of time and long lines are expected.

Looking Ahead at 2020

In June 2019, Killington Resort announced a two-year agreement with U.S. Ski & Snowboard to host the Audi FIS Ski World Cup through 2020. This year’s event is expected to bring millions of dollars in economic impact to the state of Vermont and to prepare, Killington has ramped up its snowmaking efforts with plans to start running its snow guns in October.

“We use every cold period in October and November to build a world-class race venue on Superstar, and getting the job done early in the season showcases Killington’s state-of-the-art snowmaking system as an industry-leading powerhouse while also setting us up to offer the longest season in the East,” said president and general manager Mike Solimano in a statement in early June.

This summer Killington is also replacing 12 kilometers of water pipe and in June annonced plans to add 400 low-energy snowguns and 120 low-energy towers. The new infrastructure should be online for the 2019 World Cup. That’s all in addition to running three miles of snowmaking pipe from Killington to Pico Mountain, a project that will double snowmaking capacity at the smaller ski area.

When the deal with U.S. Ski & Snowboard was announced in June, superstar Mikaela Shiffrin, who has put in some historic performances at Killington over the last three years had this to say:

“In 2018 we—all of us together—set a new precedent for ski racing internationally, boasting the largest World Cup crowd for women on the entire circuit. To get that hat trick slalom victory in front of thousands of screaming fans at home is something I will never, ever forget,” said the Burke Mountain Academy alum. “I’m looking forward to once again competing on home soil.”

For a photo highlights of last year’s event, head here. Last year, Vermonter and U.S. Ski Team member Abi Jewett made her World Cup debut and two University of Vermont ski racers, Laurence St. Germain and Paula Moltzan both made it to the top 30 in the first run of the slalom, earning a second run. Mikaela Shiffrin earned her 45th World Cup victory in 2018 and we expect she will be back for more this year. For a summary of last year’s World Cup, head here.

All in all, it should be an epic weekend.

Featured Photo Caption: Shiffrin, back in the winners’ circle, with teammate Abi Jewett on the right at the 2018 FIS Audi Ski World Cup. Photo by Brooks Curran. 

Abagael Giles

Abagael Giles is the Assistant Editor at Vermont Ski + Ride Magazine. She loves free-heel skiing and exploring her home state of Vermont–one ridgetop at a time. Find her on Twitter at @AbagaelGiles.

