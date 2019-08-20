This week, tickets go on sale for the 2019 Audi FIS Ski World Cup at Killington. Here’s where to get yours.

This Thanksgiving weekend, Killington Resort will host the Audi FIS Ski World Cup for the third year in a row at its K-1 Base Area. In 2019, the event is expected to draw 100 women ski racers from 21 countries, all of whom will compete in slalom and giant slalom events on Killington’s now world-famous Superstar trail.

Among some of the home town favorites who are expected to return are Burke Mountain Academy graduate and ski legend Mikaela Shiffrin, University of Vermont ski racers Paula Moltan and Laurence St. Germain (who skis for Canada) and newcomer to the U.S. Team, Abi Jewett of Ripton, Vt.

This year’s race plans to be pretty epic and if the last three years are any indication, it will likely draw a record-breaking crowd. Last year’s event drew 39,000 spectators and while general admission is free, it’s not a bad idea to plan ahead and buy a ticket. But be sure to plan in advance—they have a history of selling out early.

In addition to bringing the top racers in the world to Vermont, the event features a weekend-long celebration of all things women’s skiing with live music on Saturday and Sunday, epic local after-parties, opening parades, award ceremonies, opportunities to meet the athletes and get their signatures and more.

Though general admission to the event is free, seats in the Grandstand, Premier Grandstand, 4241′ Finish Pavilion and VIP section are available with a ticket—but be sure to get yours early. Those ticketed seats have historically sold out.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, August 21 at 9 a.m. for the 2019 Killington Cup and the mountain expects them to sell out quickly. “As in the past, we expect tickets will be in high demand and we recommend you plan ahead for purchasing. If you’ve purchased from our online store before be sure you remember your username and password. If you haven’t purchased from us before, set up your account in advance to make the checkout process quicker,” writes Killington in their press release.

A link to the store login page can be found here.

For links to the tickets at the online store, head here.

“Mark your calendar and bookmark this page, tickets will go on sale, Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. for the 2019 HomeLight Killington Cup… Links to our online store to buy tickets will be added at this time – you may need to refresh the page for the buy now links to appear Wednesday morning.”

As in 2017 and 2018, proceeds from Premier Grandstand tickets will go to the Killington World Cup Foundation which supports athlete hospitality and provides grants to bolster winter sports infrastructure and access to winter sports throughout the Killington region. Last year, the foundation raised $250,000 in grants that they distributed to 21 winter sports programs in seven different states.

VIP Tickets: $550 Saturday | $500 Sunday | $1,000 Weekend

The VIP tent is located at the Roaring Brook Umbrella Bar. VIP tickets include:

Continental breakfast, gourmet lunch and a deluxe premium open bar.

Preferred parking in the K-1 lots

A Killington adult lift ticket voucher for the 2019-20 winter season valid any day.

Commemorative World Cup access pass and souvenir pin.

4241′ Finish Pavilion Tickets: $175 Saturday | $150 Sunday | $300 Weekend

The 4241′ Finish Pavilion is located on skiers left of Superstar, below the KMS bag jump and features a semi-heated tent and offers a premium viewing area of the finish area and lower race course. 4241′ Finish Pavilion tickets include:

Continental breakfast and lunch buffet with soft drinks and hot beverages catered by the Peak Lodge.

A private beer and wine cash bar

Commemorative World Cup access pass and souvenir pin.

Premier Grandstand Tickets: $100 Saturday | $90 Sunday | $75 Weekend

Guaranteed general admission to the top five rows of a grandstand

Commemorative World Cup access pass

General Grandstand Ticket: $45 Saturday | $40 Sunday | $75 Weekend

Guaranteed general admission to all rows except the top 5 of a grandstand

Commemorative World Cup access pass

Preferred Parking Pass: Vale Lots: $25 Saturday | $20 Sunday | $40 Weekend

Provides guaranteed parking in the Vale Parking lots or on the Killington Access Road between Vale Road and K-1 Lodge. Currently, the resort is not offering parking in the K-1 lot due to construction being underway on its brand new 58,000-square-foot K-1 Base Lodge. Parking will be available free of charge from other resort parking lots with complimentary shuttle service to the event.

The schedule is as follows:

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 29, 2019

2:00 p.m. Festival Village Open K-1 Base Area TBD Live Music, Athlete Bib Presentation, and Fireworks immediately following bib presentation Festival Village, K-1 Base Area

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2019

TBD Festival Village Open K-1 Base Area TBD Opening Parade Finish Area, Bottom of Superstar Trail 9:45 a.m. Giant Slalom Run 1 Superstar Trail Immediately Following Run 1 Live Music: TBD Artist Festival Village, K-1 Base Area 1:00 p.m. Giant Slalom Run 2 Superstar Trail Immediately Following Run 2 Awards Finish Area, Bottom of Superstar Trail Immediately Following Awards Live Music: TBD Artist Festival Village, K-1 Base Area

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2019