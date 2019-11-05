Uncategorized 

HOLIDAY GIFTS FROM VERMONT

Hey Vermont brands,

We love you. We shop local when we buy gifts. And we want others to as well. That’s why we are dedicating a few pages in the Holidays issue of VT SKI + RIDE (out from Dec. 1 through Feb. 1) to showcasing products and gifts from Vermont-based brands and companies.

Whether you are based here, import to here, or make everything from scratch here, we want to tell the 100,000 readers of this issue about your product. And at just $300 per listing ($250 for VOBA members), it’s the best value you will ever see in a glossy magazine that ihas 25,000 copies, 100,000 readers and is distributed to 475 locations around Vermont and as far south as Maryland.

Here’s the form. It’s easy: but we need you to commit and fill this out by Nov. 10 as space is limited to the first 20 brands. And this is roughly what it will look like. Silhouetted images are preferred!

VT SKI + RIDE GIFT & GEAR GUIDE 2

Thanks! The team at VT SKI + RIDE (email Lisa.Lynn@vtsports.com with any questions).

2019 VERMONT GIFT GUIDE

  • I would like my brand to appear in the glossy pages of Vermont Ski + RIde's 2019 Holiday Gift Guide directory with 25,000 print copies distributed around Vermont and in 7 states. Gift Guide space is a 1/9 fixed format ad offered at a discounted rate of $300 (and an additional $50 off for VOBA members). I will notify ads@vtskiandride.com with any changes to the ad.
  • Yes, I am a paid member of the Vermont Outdoor Business Alliance so qualify for $50 off this ad ($250 vs. $300)
