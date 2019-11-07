On Sunday, November 3, Killington became the first resort in Vermont to open for skiing and riding for the 2019-2020 season. The ski area is now open every day, and as the first big storm of the season moves into the mountains, most other resorts have announced tentative opening dates.

Snowmaking and natural snowfall are both dependent upon mother nature’s cooperation, so be sure to call ahead, check websites and plan accordingly in planning your early season skiing. We’ll update this list as we get more information.

When will your favorite Vermont ski area open for the season? Find out below.

Bolton Valley, Bolton | TBA

Bolton has not yet announced an opening date, but as of November 7, it was snowing and snowing pretty hard up there, according to their latest snow report. Stay tuned, and be warned: if you do venture up on the hill, what snow there is may be thin in places. Use caution while touring and be sure to check out their new uphill policy, updated for this season.

Bromley Mountain, Peru | November 23

If all goes as planned, Bromley will open for the 2019-2020 ski season on Saturday, November 23. Early season operations are as follows: open November 23-24, suspend operations November 25-28, open November 29-December 1, suspend operations December 2-6, open December 7-8, suspend December 9-12, and open for full-time, 7-days-a-week operations on Friday, December 13.

Burke Mountain Resort, East Burke | TBA

Burke is currently closed for skiing and riding and has not yet announced an opening day for the 2019-2020 season. However, “Favorable temperatures could lead to snowmaking this week with Old Man Winter teasing real accumulation later in the week,” reads their latest snow report from Sunday, November 3.

Cochran’s Ski Area, Richmond | December 14

Cochran’s Ski Area plans to open on Saturday, December 14 with the following hours of operation: Saturday: 9am – 4pm; Sunday: 9am – 4pm; Monday: CLOSED; Tuesday: 3pm – 6pm; Wednesday: 3pm – 6pm; Thursday: 3pm – 6pm; Friday: CLOSED

Killington Mountain Resort, Killington | November 3

Killington was the first Vermont ski resort to open this season, with lifts spinning by 9 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3. As their website proudly says of this feat, “Winter starts when we way so.”

Early season operating hours are as follows:

Midweek 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Weekends 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m Peak Days* 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. *Peak Dates: November 28-December 1, 2019; December 21, 2019-January 1, 2020; January 18-20, 2020; February 15-23, 2020

Jay Peak, Jay | November 29

Late on November 7, Jay Peak announced that opening day for the 2020 season will be November 29. The announcement came with a report that 4-5″ of fresh snow had fallen at the ski area before the bulk of the first storm of the season had even hit the rest of Vermont. The mountain received 73 inches of snowfall in November 2018.

Mad River Glen, Fayston | December 14

Mad River Glen plans to kick off its 2019-2020 season on Saturday, December 14.

Magic Mountain, Londonderry | December 30

Magic Mountain will open for skiing for the 2019-2020 season on November 30, with the tubing park opening a day earlier on November 29.

Middlebury Snow Bowl, Ripton | TBA

The Middlebury Snow Bowl is currently closed and has not yet announced an opening date for 2019-2020.

Mount Snow, West Dover | November 15

Mount Snow announced just ahead of the first storm of the season that it plans to open on Friday, November 15. Carinthia Parks will be open to skiers and riders as well. Lifts will run from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through December 13.

Okemo Mountain Resort, Ludlow | November 22

Okemo has announced its opening date for this season as Friday, Nov. 22. Hours of operation are still pending but stay tuned on their website for more in the coming weeks.

Smugglers Notch Resort, Jeffersonville | November 28

Lifts will turn at Smugglers’ Notch on November 28, with full resort programming including ski lessons commencing on December 6. Keep an eye out for announcements about early season operating hours—regular season lift operations will start on Dec. 6.

Stowe Mountain Resort, Stowe | November 22

Stowe will open for the 2019-2020 season on Nov. 22. More details, such as operating hours, are still to come. Keep an eye out for updates on the resort’s website.

Stratton Mountain Resort, Stratton | November 23

Lifts will start turning for the 2019-2020 season at Stratton on November 23 at 8:30 a.m. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. DJ Joe Bell will be dishing out tunes at Grizzly’s.

Sugarbush Resort, Waitsfield | November 23

Lincoln Peak will open on Saturday, November 23 this year, with Mount Ellen opening on Saturday, December 21 this season. On November 23, Sugarbush also celebrates with the Big Kicker, at Mt. Ellen, an epic rail jam party held in conjunction with Mad River Glen to celebrate the start of ski season in the Valley.

Suicide Six, Woodstock | December 14

Suicide Six plans to open for the season on December 14, with lifts operating from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., conditions permitting. Stay tuned for more information.

Featured Photo by Chandler Burgess