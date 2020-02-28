Last Call! Hermitage Club Auction on March 16

This may well be the mother of all bankruptcy auctions. The Hermitage Club, the luxurious private ski club and resort near Mount Snow in southern Vermont, is going up for auction along with the lifts and trails fo Haystack Ski Mountain.

In addition to 834 acres with developable plots, the assets include

The Hermitage Club and Haystack Ski Mountain:

A new 80,000 square-foot lodge/clubhouse with a full-service spa, bar and restaurant area, mahogany lockers, indoor pool, bowling, retail and theater.

The lifts include the heated Barnstormer six-pack double chair, two quad chairs and two triples.

The

The Hermitage Golf Club & Golf Course Clubhouse:

5,400 yards and 7,000 SF clubhouse

A stalking horse has been named and the opening bids are set at $4,290,000 and with the heated, six-person Barnstormer lift, $8,060,000.

Keen-Summit Capital Partners LLC and TPW Real Estate LLC have been retained by Berkshire Bank to act as their real estate sales advisor for the real property and personal property with respect to the 363 sale of the Haystack Ski Mountain & The Hermitage Club/Development.

Lodging Portfolio:

Hermitage Inn and Carriage House

Doveberry Inn

Horizon Inn

Snow Goose InnVT-ski-flyer-with-link (2)

