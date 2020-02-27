Alterra Mountain Company just announced its Ikon pass pricing structure for 2020/2021. With Stratton and Sugarbush both under the company’s ownership, here’s what Vermont skiers should know.

On February 27, Alterra Mountain Company announced its new pass offerings for the 2020/2021 season.

New for 2021, skiers and riders in Vermont will now have unlimited access to Stratton and Sugarbush Resorts with purchase of the Ikon Pass ($899-$999) and unlimited days with select blackout dates with purchase of the Ikon Base Pass ($649-$699), depending on whether you are renewing or not.

Passes go on sale March 5, and the first price increase will go into effect on April 21.

By the numbers, Ikon passholders will have access to skiing at 41 destinations across 5 continents and 12 states in the United States, along with 4 Canadian provinces.

Stratton and Sugarbush are now owned by Alterra Mountain Company, and one other Vermont resort, Killington—which remains under its previous ownership with POWDR—will be offering limited ski days to Ikon passholders.

The 20/21 Ikon Pass

This year’s Ikon Pass offers unlimited or 7 days of skiing at 40 resorts.

Skiers and riders will have unlimited access to Stratton, Sugarbush Resort, Steamboat, Winter Park, Copper Mountain Resort, Eldora Mountain Resort, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Mammoth Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort, June Mountain, Snowshoe Mountain, Crystal Mountain, Solitude Mountain Resort, Tremblant, Blue Mountain

Passholders will get seven days of skiing at Deer Valley Resort, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Big Sky Resort, Revelstoke Mountain Resort, Boyne Mountain, Boyne Highlands, The Summit at Snoqualmie, Cypress Mountain, Sunday River, Sugarloaf, Loon Mountain, Taos Ski Valley, Brighton Resort, Thredbo, Mt Buller, Valle Nevado and Zermatt.

Further, Ikon passholders will get seven days TOTAL of skiing at the following resorts:

Killington – Pico

Aspen Snowmass: Aspen Mountain, Snowmass, Aspen Highlands, Buttermilk

Alta Ski Area, Snowbird

SkiBig3: Banff Sunshine, Lake Louise, Mt. Norquay

Niseko United

Coronet Peak, The Remarkables, Mt Hutt

IKON PASS PRICING Renewal 20/21

Adult (23+ years)* $899 $999

Young Adult (13-22 years)* $659 $739

Child Promotion (5-12) NA $209

Child Pass (5-12) NA $309

4 & Under NA $209

The Ikon Base Pass

This year, Ikon Base Pass owners will get unlimited skiing and riding at eight resorts and unlimited skiing and riding with blackout dates at 15 resorts, among them Sugarbush and Stratton Mountain.

Ikon Base passholders will get unlimited skiing and riding at Winter Park, Copper Mountain Resort, Eldora Mountain Resort, Big Bear Mountain Resort, Snowshoe Mountain, Crystal Mountain, Tremblant and Blue Mountain.

Passholders will have unlimited access with blackout dates to Stratton, Sugarbush Resort, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain and Solitude Mountain Resort.

Additionally, passholders will get 5 days of skiing with blackout dates at Steamboat, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, Deer Valley Resort, Big Sky Resort, Revelstoke Mountain Resort, Boyne Mountain, Boyne Highlands, The Summit at Snoqualmie, Cypress Mountain, Sunday River, Sugarloaf, Loon Mountain, Taos Ski Valley, Brighton Resort and Thredbo.

Skiing at Killington and Pico will be available as part of a list of resorts subject to five days combined skiing with blackout dates.

The blackout dates are as follows: December 26, 2020 – Jan 2, 2021; January 16-17, 2021; February 13-14, 2021

AND if you think you want to head to Jackson next winter, you can add five days of skiing at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort and five days at Aspen Snowmass for an additional $150.

IKON BASE PASS PRICING Renewal 20/21

Adult (23+ years)* $649 $699

Young Adult (13-22 years)* $499 $539

Child Promotion (5-12) NA $169

Child Pass (5-12) NA $269

4 & Under NA $169

Local Options

Perhaps most exciting for locals, Sugarbush plans to continue offering separate local passes for those who plan to ski at home most of the season.

The Boomer Midweek Pass ($139) for ages 65+ will be back, along with the Young Adult Pass ($379) for those ages 13-29. The Silver Senior Pass ($159) is also back for those 80+, and skiers 90 and older will ski for free. Kids 4 & under ski for the season for just $10.

Additionally, the resort will continue to offer the Value Pass, with unrestricted access to Mt. Ellen and midweek non-holiday, as well as early/late season access to Lincoln Peak for adults ($599), young adults ($279), and children ($199).

Just like the Ikon Passes, prices will go up on April 21.

Nearby, Loon Mountain in New Hampshire, Sugarloaf and Sunday River in Maine will also be offering unlimited skiing to Ikon passholders. To the north, Tremblant in Quebec is an Alterra Mountain Company resort and will once again offer unlimited access to Ikon passholders.

What’s New?

Big changes for this year’s Ikon pass include:

More Skiing at Jackson Hole and Aspen/Snowmass for Base Pass holders

For 20/21, the Ikon Base Pass will offer unlimited and up to five days access to 38 destinations. For an additional $150, five days can be added at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort and five days at Aspen Snowmass, with select blackout dates.

Flexible Southern Hemisphere Access New 20/21 Ikon Pass holders may now split up their five or seven days across the 2020 and 2021 Southern Hemisphere seasons at Thredbo, Mt Buller, Coronet Peak, The Remarkables, Mt Hutt, and Valle Nevado.

Ikon Session Pass 4-Day – $399 Adult, Select Blackout Dates

Pass holders lock in four-day access to any of 30 global Ikon Pass destinations throughout the 2020/2021 season. The four days can be used at four different destinations or at one favorite mountain.

New for this upcoming season, Alterra Mountain Company is offering four days of access to 30 of its resorts in one package, for $399 ($249 per kid 12 & under). The pass excludes the week of Christmas (Dec. 26-Jan. 2), along with Jan. 16-17, and Feb. 13-14. However, skiers get access to: Steamboat, Winter Park, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort, Big Sky Resort, Stratton, Sugarbush Resort, Snowshoe, Boyne Highlands, Boyne Mountain, Crystal Mountain, The Summit at Snoqualmie, Tremblant, Blue Mountain, SkiBig3, Revelstoke Mountain Resort, Cypress Mountain, Sunday River, Sugarloaf, Loon Mountain, Taos Ski Valley, Solitude Mountain Resort, Brighton Resort, Thredbo, Mt Buller, Coronet Peak, The Remarkables, Mt Hutt, Valle Nevado

In total, Alterra’s resorts span a lot of different types and styles of skiing all across North America. Here’s the breakdown:

Ikon Pass Destinations by Location

California: Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort

Colorado: Aspen Snowmass, Steamboat, Winter Park, Copper Mountain Resort, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, Eldora Mountain Resort

Maine: Sugarloaf, Sunday River

Michigan: Boyne Highlands, Boyne Mountain

Montana: Big Sky Resort

New Hampshire: Loon Mountain

New Mexico: Taos Ski Valley

Utah: Deer Valley Resort, Solitude Mountain Resort, Alta Ski Area, Snowbird, Brighton Resort

Vermont: Stratton, Sugarbush Resort, Killington – Pico

Washington: Crystal Mountain, The Summit at Snoqualmie

West Virginia: Snowshoe

Wyoming: Jackson Hole Mountain Resort

Alberta, Canada: SkiBig3

British Columbia, Canada: Revelstoke Mountain Resort, Cypress Mountain, CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures

Ontario, Canada: Blue Mountain

Quebec, Canada: Tremblant

Switzerland: Zermatt

Australia: Thredbo, Mt Buller

New Zealand: Coronet Peak, The Remarkables, Mt Hutt

Japan: Niseko United

Chile: Valle Nevado

For more details about the new Ikon Pass, head to www.ikonpass.com.