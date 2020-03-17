On March 9, Italy placed its 60 million residents under lockdown, as the number of cases of the COVID-19 virus throughout the country continues to rise. Today, ski towns are like ghost towns as residents are mandated to stay indoors and all shops are closed with the exception of pharmacies and grocery stores.

From early February when the first cases three cases were reported, Italy went to having the highes number of cases and deaths outside of China. According to a report by Time Magazine, the number of cases rose by 50% on March 8 alone. Italy also faces an above average mortality rate of 4%. Italy on Sunday reported 368 new deaths this past Saturday from the coronavirus outbreak as the country’s death toll hit 1,809 while the number of positive cases rose to 24,747 from 21,157 on Saturday.

The outbreak started in the north of the country, near Milan and quickly spread to the ski town of the Alps and Dolomites. Bormio, a ski resort that regularly hosts the Men’s FIS World Cup, and did so again this past December, was one of them.

A ski town nestled near the Swiss border in the Italian Alps, it is home to 5,000 year-round residents with as many as 25,000 visitors on ski weekends. By comparison, Stowe, Vermont has a similar year-round population but gets approximately 10,000 skiers on a busy weekend.

The entire town is now on lock-down with residents shut indoors by government order. We caught up by phone with Maurizio Selenetti, the Senior Sales, Marketing & Business Development Leader for Ski Bormio and a former specialist in crisis communications to learn more.

Listen in on our call: