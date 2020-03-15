One by one, resorts around Vermont have been closing like dominoes. To see the backstories behind how resorts were closed and the economic impacts, see “How the Resort Closings Happened.”

As of Sunday evening, only one major resort in Vermont remains open this week and next weekend, Smuggler’s Notch. Owner Bill Stritzler addressed this letter to skiers:

In the meantime, we will be updating this list as we hear of schedule changes:

Ascutney: T-bar is closed.

Bolton Valley Resort: Closed after Sunday March 15

Bromley Mountain: Closed Saturday, March 14

Burke Mountain: Closed Friday, March 13

Cochran’s Ski Area: Open through Sunday, March 15. No news after that.

Jay Peak: Closed Friday, March 13

Killington/Pico: Closed as of Sunday, March 15 for a week. May reopen.

Mad River Glen: Closed after March 14.

Middlebury College Snow Bowl: Closed after March 15.

Mount Snow: Closed March 15-22. May reopen.

Okemo: Closed March 15-22. May reopen.

Smuggler’s Notch: Currently open.

Stratton: Closed as of March 14.

Stowe: Closed March 15-22. May reopen.

Suicide Six: Closed as of March 15.

Sugarbush: Closed as of March 14